After more than 40 days in hospital, Conrado, from the duo with Aleksandro, is released from the hospital – Entertainment









O countryman Conradofrom the duo with Aleksandro, was discharged this Wednesday (22) after more than 40 days hospitalized — the singers were involved in a serious car accident on May 7 and Alexander couldn’t resist the injurieswhile the partner was recovering at the Hospital Regional de Registro, in the interior of São Paulo.

Musician Júlio Cesar Bigoli, who was also hospitalized, was released to recover at home.

“Our boys were discharged from the hospital and are on their way to recovery alongside the family. Keep on praying, as this is one more stage to be overcome”, informed the duo’s advice in a note published on Instagram.

It is worth emphasizing that, according to the medical bulletin, the two will continue with clinical follow-up at home.

Fans, friends and followers celebrated the news on social media. “Thank God! May the recovery be complete, boys! You are reborn!”, commented an internet user. “What wonderful news. God bless your lives even more,” wrote another. “Thank God you can now recover at home,” posted another.











On May 7, the bus of the country duo Conrado and Aleksandro had an accident on Rodovia Régis Bittencourt, in Miracatu, a city in the interior of São Paulo. Aleksandro and five other people died.











Conrado and Aleksandro won over audiences with university sertanejo





