Ageless Talks: Tania Khalill says how she maintains her libido after 40 – 06/22/2022

As we get older, it’s common for the urge to have sex to wane a little, especially for couples who are in a longer relationship. For 21 years, together with singer Jairzinho — 16 of which have been married — actress Tania Khalill, 44, will participate in the 3rd edition of ageless Talks, which takes place this Thursday (23), from 2:30 pm, with live broadcast on UOL Channel and YouTube, to talk about how to maintain libido in maturity (see the full event schedule here).

“THE libido has no expiration date or time to end, it transforms. For some, there is not the same intensity, in the sense of frequency, but it is necessary to explore new paths: the wisdom of the body, what I want, what I like, what I don’t want and what I don’t need to do because only the other likes it. At this stage of life, libido changes so much, it’s so cool and beautiful, it has a different density”, says Tania.

For the actress, sexual desire in maturity gains another potency: it has a rooted place where the person inhabits the body in a much more appropriate way. Tania believes that, like all the ingredients of a long-term relationship, libido also requires an investment. “Nothing happens to God’s will or just by the flow of letting things go,” she says.

Image: Paschoal Rodriguez

Tania believes that things work spontaneously to a certain extent, but after that, action is necessary in the sense of not letting too much time go by without relating and admiring the other. “If you don’t admire the person, it’s very difficult to desire them”, she comments, citing the importance of rescuing what you value and what enchants you in the other.

“If there is no rescue of what interests you in the other and if you let the body start to distance itself, stop caressing, stop kissing, stop wanting to be together, stop walking hand in hand, that would be natural for things go on, then the desire goes away. I feel that there are things prior to the desire that we have to keep maintaining, directing an energy, a care for these issues that go along with the libido so it doesn’t go downhill.”

Below, Tania shares four things she does that help her maintain her libido:

To value

“When we appreciate several things we have, they gain an even more beautiful value, it’s as if they had a color. When we admire the partner, admire them as a person, physically, for their actions, these are things that make a lot of difference to me. .”

Take time for the couple

For Tania, it is common for couples to get lost in the rush of work and taking care of their children. “Then, when it’s time to be together, there’s only that little tail left and the desire doesn’t exist”, says the actress, saying that it’s very important for the couple to take time to enjoy themselves.

exercise libido

Using the example of a person who rarely goes to the gym, Tania says that if you don’t train your sexual desire, like everything else in life, it decreases. “I think it’s very important to exercise libido to maintain it.”

Good mood

The actress says that having a good mood is important even when you’re not in the mood for sex. “This has a lot to do with my work. In my life, in general, this is the issue I’m developing [no projeto] ‘On the Stage of Life’. What attribute from the outside to the inside when I build a character, when I want to live a reality, I want to install some energy, how do I do it? It has several features for that and with libido as well.

There are games, clothes. Sometimes, desire doesn’t come right away as I would like, as the other would like, but if you propose to do something that puts you in a state that you are not necessarily already in, but if you rehearse to make it happen in the best way , it happens.”

Tomorrow, Tania Khalill will be on the stage of Ageless Talks to talk about libido in maturity together with communicator and sexologist Penélope Nova, psychologist Ana Canosa and journalist Adriana Ferreira.

Check out the full schedule of the event below, which is sponsored by Genera, Vitasay and O Boticário.

Opening (2:30 pm) – Interview with singer Marina Lima

Panel 1 (2:45 pm) – Timeless beauty: what changes and how to take care of skin and hair

guests Cristiana Oliveira (actress), Carolina Ferraz (actress), Eliane Dias (businesswoman), Bianca Viscomi (dermatologist) and Maria Cecília Prado (journalist and panel mediator)

Panel O Boticário (3:15 pm) – Ageism and self-esteem of women in maturity – relationship with beauty and mature skin

guests Maria Cândida (journalist and presenter); Fabi Gomes (makeup artist and presenter); Renata Gomide (marketing director of the O Boticário group); and Silvia Ruiz (journalist and panel moderator)

Panel 2 (3:30 pm) – Libido has no expiration date

guests Tania Khalill (actress); Penélope Nova (communicator and sexologist); Ana Canosa (psychologist and columnist for Universa); and Adriana Ferreira Silva (journalist and panel mediator)

Panel 3 (4:05 pm) – Representation on screens: how does this affect our view of aging?

guests Denise Fraga (actress); Lícia Manzo (screenwriter); and Tatiana Schibuola (journalist and panel moderator)

Genera Panel (16:40) – DNA, self-knowledge and well-being

guests Ricardo di Lazzaro Filho (Genera Representative); and Silvia Ruiz (journalist and panel moderator)

Panel 4 (16:55) – Would 50 be the adolescence of maturity? How to deal with the transition phase

guests Murilo Rosa (actor); Isabel Fillardis (actress); and Silvia Ruiz (panel moderator)

Panel 5 (5:35 pm) – Staying active is staying alive: how movement gives us power and longevity

guests Fernanda Keller (triathlete); Fernando Scherer (Olympic medalist in swimming); Didi Wagner (actress); and Alexandre da Silva (aging specialist and panel moderator)

Closing speech (18:10) – Fabrício Carpinejar (writer)