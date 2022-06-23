“Aggressive and Competitive”; Vítor Pereira does not remain silent and ‘surrenders’ to Corinthians reinforcement talent

Coach was asked about the news, which should be available as soon as possible to the Timão squad

O Corinthians entered the field against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, in the first leg of the round of 16, needing to end a fast in classics to come out with an advantage in the decisive confrontation, which will be played in Vila Belmiro. The team led by Vítor Pereira “passed the tractor” on the opponent, dominating from the first minute and thrashing by 4 to 0, forwarding the classification.

Overall great performance, Timão excited the fanswho chose this as the best performance in 2022. Taking advantage of the opportunities created and also counting on a pinch of luck (especially in Giuliano’s goal), he has both feet in the quarterfinals, as he can lose by up to 3 goals difference which still advances.

At the end of the game, the Portuguese coach gave a press conference and tried to answer some questions. Right away, he “escaped” the question when asked about Yuri Albertowhich interests Alvinegro, especially now that Jô has terminated his contract, along with the fact that Júnior Moraes has not geared up and suffers from a strong allergy:

“When we talk about the team’s needs, I pass them on to the management. We discuss the opportunities in the market, what is possible, what is not. But this is an internal matter. The subject will only come out, I will only talk about one player, when he is from Corinthians. In the meantime, I will not speak”, he pointed out. On the other hand, she tore praise for another reinforcement: Bruno Mendezwhich will be available soon after returning from a loan with Internacional:

“This is ours, right? Then I can speak. When I found out he was ours, I conveyed the idea that it would be nice if he came back. He is an aggressive player, with that spirit that I like, competitive. He is a competitive player, with personality, he has quality, he is young, he has room for progression, so I think he will be very useful.”stressed VP.