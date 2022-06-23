Alanis Guillen, the Juma of ‘Pantanal’ recalls the backstage of an intimate scene that made her nervous next to Jesuíta Barbosa: “We met there”

Success in “Pantanal”, the actress Alanis Guillen has been conquering viewers more and more with its natural beauty and impeccable performance when playing Juma in the 21h soap opera, on TV Globo. But what many don’t realize is that the important scenes arouse a certain anxiety in the actors, as she described.

During participation in the “Meeting”, on the morning of this Wednesday (22), the actress commented on her experience in the plot and recalled a scene that made her very nervous when playing opposite Jesuíta Barbosaactor who plays Jove, his romantic partner in the soap opera.

In the chat with presenter Fátima Bernardes, she revealed that she was nervous when Jove and Juma had their first kiss in an intimate scene. In addition, she reported that before recording the moment, she still had to face a rocky path to reach the place.

“To get to the beach [onde rolou o beijo], you take a trail where you stick the car and go down. It’s been a long time, you never arrive, and I’m nervous about this scene… I didn’t know where to find it. [a personagem]but we [a atriz e Jesuita Barbosa] we meet there at the time, living together, eye to eye, chest and holding hands“, he said. In the scene in question, Jove gave a “kissing lesson” to Juma, who had never had her lips touched by anyone.