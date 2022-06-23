Alanis Guillen, the Juma of Pantanal, talks about the character’s relationship with José Lucas: “Sexual tension”

The actress spoke about the new phase of the soap opera and commented a little more on the affection of the public

wetland lives a new phase in the current chapters and now it is possible to observe a greater approximation between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and José Lucas de Nada (Irandhir Santos). The relationship between the characters has given the public a lot to talk about, generating a large number of comments on social networks.

Asked what she thinks of the relationship between the two and what would be the feeling of her character towards the pawn, the actress Alanis Guillen was straightforward in expressing her opinion: “Sexual tension. José Lucas de Nada provokes carnal desire”a feeling that, according to the actress, would be new for Juma.

Still under analysis, Alanis makes a comparison by stating that the feeling that the jaguar has for Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) is different: “For Joventino, she feels love. But Juma doesn’t understand what this feeling that José Lucas causes her is, that’s why she rebels. ‘How can I love Jove and desire Ze Lucas?”, question.

Speaking of the success of the soap opera, the artist took the opportunity to address all the affection she has been receiving from the public: “The return has been a lot of affection and enchantment. And the biggest and best surprise is to see a diverse audience of all ages, places and tribes involved with Pantanal”.