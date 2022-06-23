Alessandro Vieira says he has the 27 signatures to open the CPI of the MEC

Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) said last night (22) that parliamentarians obtained the 27 signatures necessary for the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate irregularities in the MEC (Ministry of Education).

However, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) says that there is still a signature to reach the number.

In an operation that started yesterday, the PF (Federal Police) preventively arrested the former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and pastors suspected of articulating the release of resources from the portfolio to city halls. The PF action led senators to resume efforts begun in March, when the case came to light, for the opening of a CPI in the Senate.

See the senators who signed (or pledged to sign) the request, as reported by Senator Randolfe:

Randolfe Rodrigues Paulo Paim (PT-RS) Humberto Costa (PT-PE) Rafael Tenório, substitute for Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) Jorge Kajuru (PODEMOS-GO) Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN) Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) José Antonio Reguffe (Brazil-DF Union) Leila Barros (PDT-DF) Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB) Veneziano Vital (MDB-PB) José Serra (PSDB-SP) Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) Alessandro Vieira Dario Berger (PSB-SC) Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) Soraya Thronicke (Brazil-MS Union) Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) — has not yet signed the application

Marcelo Castro, who is president of the Education Commission, has committed to signing when only one name is missing. The information comes from Senator Randolfe Rodrigues.

In March, an audio obtained by Folha de S.Paulo revealed that the federal government prioritized the release of resources to city halls indicated by pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura Correia, who do not have official positions in the MEC, but acted as lobbyists in the portfolio.

Since then, opposition parliamentarians have been trying to gather support to open a CPI to investigate these complaints — the application needs 27 signatures.

Pacheco says elections jeopardize the opening of the CPI

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) declared yesterday that the proximity of the elections “harms” the installation of a CPI of the MEC during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In an interview with journalists yesterday afternoon, Pacheco pondered that the Bolsonaro government, especially the Ministry of Education, should explain itself about the suspected irregularities in the portfolio.

The congressman said that the Senate maintains its position in relation to the CPI, which is to analyze the requirements and see if they meet the necessary requirements for the opening of a Commission, but stressed that, in the current scenario of an election year, the scope of an investigation of this type is affected by electoral disputes.

The fact that it is very close to the elections ends up harming the work of this or any other CPI that may be established.

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate

In April, the request reached this number, but Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) withdrew and withdrew his support. At the time, Oriovisto said he believed in the existence of “serious facts” to be investigated in the MEC, but argued that a CPI “so close to the elections will end up on the electoral platform”.

When commenting on the withdrawal of support, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said that now “it is understandable why the Bolsonaro government has tried so hard to remove signatures from the CPI of the MEC”. He added: “MEC’s ​​Bolsolão is already the biggest corruption scandal in history!”.