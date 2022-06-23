Alfredo catches Joca and Olivia together in Cara e Coragem

Keeping a big secret is never so simple, especially when it involves a loved one. In the next chapters of face and courage, Alfred (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will be perplexed to catch Pat’s father (Paolla Oliveira), play (Leopoldo Pacheco), getting romantically involved with olivia (Paula Braun).

Upon realizing the slip, Olivia does everything to convince Alfredo to keep the secret to himself and not tell Pat absolutely anything, after all, the stuntwoman could, in addition to being very disappointed in her father, seek satisfaction with Olivia and start a journey of discovery. bombshells involving Lou’s paternity (Victory Bohn).

Pat may be close to discovering that Lou is his sister in Guy and Courage. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

With that in mind, Olivia will do whatever it takes to not lose control of the situation, constantly talking to Alfredo to determine some guidelines for the new secret. The problem (or the trump card) is that the illustrator has always sought honesty above all else, and this can make him unable to keep the secret for long.

The advantage for Olivia is the fact that Alfredo works from home, and does not have much contact with the outside world, so it is believed that he will be less likely to spread rumors about the affair with Joca to third parties. Even so, the main concern revolves around Pat, who will obviously find out at some point that she is Lou’s sister.