Almir Sater falls in “blitz” for the joy of police fans of Pantanal

A record of the police officers who found the singer during a round ended up on social media

Photo of the team of the Seventh Battalion of the Military Police with the musician Almir Sater, star of Pantanal. (Photo: 7BPM/MS)

After patrolling in a rural area, a team of military police officers responsible for policing in the region of Aquidauana, Anastácio, Miranda and Dois Irmãos do Buriti had a surprise. The agents came face to face with the musician from the south of Mato Grosso, Almir Sater, who plays Eugênio in the soap opera Pantanal.

The musician’s fall “in the blitz” was a full plate for the police who did not hide being fans of the soap opera and published a record alongside Almir on social networks.

According to the battalion’s Facebook post, it was already getting dark when the patrol team “saw Eugênio, near the shack, contemplating the horizon on the river bank”.

An alleged dialogue with Eugênio was also mentioned. The policeman approached and asked if Almir was the owner of the punt. “This is my fate, running the waters of this Pantanal from top to bottom, taking and bringing people, dreams, hope… This life is too beautiful to be alone”, replied Almir, according to the publication.

The police ended the publication by thanking “Thank you very much, Eugênio, for taking and bringing: people, dreams and hope! While we at PMMS seek to bring peace and security”.

follow the Side B on Instagram @ladobcgoficial, Facebook and twitter. Do you have a guide to suggest? Send it on social media or Direct das Ruas via WhatsApp (67) 99669-9563 (call here).