Almir Sater is bandied about by police in blitz

Police officers from the seventh battalion of the military police of Aquidauana (MS) enjoyed a meeting with singer Almir Sater. They posed for a photo with the artist who plays the character Eugênio in the remake of “Pantanal” (TV Globo) during a “blitz” by the local patrol team.

“It was already getting dark. Our rural patrol team spotted Eugênio, close to the shack, contemplating the horizon on the bank of Rio”, joked the text published by the battalion’s Facebook page.

The record described the police approach at the time of the encounter. The police referred to the actor as Eugênio and made references to the singer’s scenes in the soap opera.

“The policeman approached and asked: are you the owner of the boat? And he replied: ‘This is my fate, running the waters of this Pantanal taking and bringing people, dreams and hope. This life is too beautiful to be alone.” , continued the caption quoting phrases of the character.

Almir Sater posed with police officers in MS Image: Playback/Facebook

Followers joked in the comments of the post. “If I had known, I would also have gone out to take a picture with him,” said one of the people who praised the record.

Reminiscent of the first version of “Pantanal”, Almir Sater is also the father of Gabriel Sater, an actor who took on the role of Trindade in the remake. The character was played by Almir in the 1990s.

