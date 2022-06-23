Almir Sater is bandied about by police in blitz

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 20 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Almir Sater is bandied about by police in blitz 5 Views

Police officers from the seventh battalion of the military police of Aquidauana (MS) enjoyed a meeting with singer Almir Sater. They posed for a photo with the artist who plays the character Eugênio in the remake of “Pantanal” (TV Globo) during a “blitz” by the local patrol team.

“It was already getting dark. Our rural patrol team spotted Eugênio, close to the shack, contemplating the horizon on the bank of Rio”, joked the text published by the battalion’s Facebook page.

The record described the police approach at the time of the encounter. The police referred to the actor as Eugênio and made references to the singer’s scenes in the soap opera.

“The policeman approached and asked: are you the owner of the boat? And he replied: ‘This is my fate, running the waters of this Pantanal taking and bringing people, dreams and hope. This life is too beautiful to be alone.” , continued the caption quoting phrases of the character.

Almir Sater posed with police officers in MS - Reproduction/Facebook - Reproduction/Facebook

Almir Sater posed with police officers in MS

Image: Playback/Facebook

Followers joked in the comments of the post. “If I had known, I would also have gone out to take a picture with him,” said one of the people who praised the record.

Reminiscent of the first version of “Pantanal”, Almir Sater is also the father of Gabriel Sater, an actor who took on the role of Trindade in the remake. The character was played by Almir in the 1990s.

Cast of 1990 vs cast of 2022: who’s who in ‘Pantanal’

Cristiana Oliveira (1990) and Alanis Guillen (2022) as Juma Marruá in Pantanal - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

1 / 18

Juma Marruá

Cristiana Oliveira (1990) and Alanis Guillen (2022) as Juma Marruá in Pantanal

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Madeleine was played by Ítala Nandi in 1990 and now by Karine Teles - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

two / 18

Madeleine

Madeleine was played by Ítala Nandi in 1990 and now by Karine Teles

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Elaine Cristina and Camila Morgado as Irma respectively in 1990 (Manchete) and 2022 (Globo) - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

3 / 18

Sister

Elaine Cristina and Camila Morgado as Irma respectively in 1990 (Manchete) and 2022 (Globo)

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Jussara Freire played the role of Filó in the second phase of Pantanal in 1990; Dira Paes plays a character in 2022 - Playback/Globo/Victor Pollak

4 / 18

Phylum

Jussara Freire played the role of Filó in the second phase of Pantanal in 1990; Dira Paes plays a character in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / Victor Pollak

José Leôncio was played by Claúdio Marzo and Marcos Palmeira in 1990 and 2022 respectively - Reproduction/Globo/Fábio Rocha

5 / 18

José Leoncio

José Leôncio was played by Claúdio Marzo and Marcos Palmeira in 1990 and 2022 respectively.

Reproduction/Globo/Fábio Rocha

José de Abreu played the character Gustavo in both phases in 1990; in the second phase Caco Ciocler plays the role - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

6 / 18

Gustavo

José de Abreu played the character Gustavo in both phases in 1990; in the second phase Caco Ciocler plays the role

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Jove played by Marcos Winter (1990) and Jesuita Barbosa (2022) - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

7 / 18

Jove

Jove played by Marcos Winter (1990) and Jesuita Barbosa (2022)

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Tarcísio Filho and Lucas Neto played Marcelo respectively in Manchete (1990) and Globo (2022) - Reproduction/Globo/Victor Pollak

8 / 18

Marcelo

Tarcísio Filho and Lucas Neto played Marcelo respectively in Manchete (1990) and Globo (2022)

Reproduction / Globo / Victor Pollak

José Lucas was played by Paulo Gorgulho in the original version and now by Irandhir Santos - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

9 / 18

Jose Lucas

José Lucas was played by Paulo Gorgulho in the original version and now by Irandhir Santos

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Tenório played by Antonio Petrin in 1990 and by Murilo Benício now in 2022 - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

10 / 18

tenorio

Tenório played by Antonio Petrin in 1990 and by Murilo Benício now in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Maria Bruaca was played by Angela Leal in 1990 and now by Isabel Teixeira - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

11 / 18

Maria Bruaca

Maria Bruaca was played by Angela Leal in 1990 and now by Isabel Teixeira

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Luciene Adami played Guta in 1990; role was with Julia Dalavia in 2022 - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

12 / 18

gutta

Luciene Adami played Guta in 1990; role went to Julia Dalavia in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Angelo Antônio (1990) and Juliano Cazarré (2022) as Alcides in Pantanal - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

13 / 18

Alcides

Angelo Antônio (1990) and Juliano Cazarré (2022) as Alcides in Pantanal

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Rômulo Arantes played Levi 32 years ago; Leandro Lima plays the role in Globo's remake - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

14 / 18

Levi

Rômulo Arantes played Levi 32 years ago; Leandro Lima plays the role in Globo’s remake

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Papel de Muda (Maria Ruth) was made by Andrea Richa in 1990; Bella Campos assumes the role now in 2022 - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

15 / 18

seedling

Papel de Muda (Maria Ruth) was made by Andrea Richa in 1990; Bella Campos takes on the role now in 2022

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Marcos Palmeira played Tadeu in 1990; paper is now made by José Loreto - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

16 / 18

Thaddeus

Marcos Palmeira played Tadeu in 1990; paper is now made by José Loreto

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

Trindade was played by Almir Sater in 1990 in Manchete; now his son Gabriel Sater plays the character at Globo - Reproduction/Globo/Victor Pollak

17 / 18

Trinity

Trindade was played by Almir Sater in 1990 in Manchete; now his son Gabriel Sater plays the character on Globo

Reproduction / Globo / Victor Pollak

João Alberto played the butler Zaquieu in 1990; The role is now Silvero Pereira - Reproduction/Globo/João Miguel Júnior

18 / 18

zaquieu

João Alberto played the butler Zaquieu in 1990; role is now by Silvero Pereira

Reproduction / Globo / João Miguel Júnior

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Arthur Aguiar reveals state of health after delicate surgery: “Still a little groggy”

Arthur Aguiar reveals health status on social media after undergoing surgery to remove an inguinal …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved