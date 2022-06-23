Almir Sater is bandied about by police in blitz

Police officers from the seventh battalion of the military police of Aquidauana (MS) enjoyed a meeting with singer Almir Sater. They posed for a photo with the artist who plays the character Eugênio in the remake of “Pantanal” (TV Globo) during a “blitz” by the local patrol team.
“It was already getting dark. Our rural patrol team spotted Eugênio, close to the shack, contemplating the horizon on the bank of Rio”, joked the text published by the battalion’s Facebook page.
The record described the police approach at the time of the encounter. The police referred to the actor as Eugênio and made references to the singer’s scenes in the soap opera.
“The policeman approached and asked: are you the owner of the boat? And he replied: ‘This is my fate, running the waters of this Pantanal taking and bringing people, dreams and hope. This life is too beautiful to be alone.” , continued the caption quoting phrases of the character.
Followers joked in the comments of the post. “If I had known, I would also have gone out to take a picture with him,” said one of the people who praised the record.
Reminiscent of the first version of “Pantanal”, Almir Sater is also the father of Gabriel Sater, an actor who took on the role of Trindade in the remake. The character was played by Almir in the 1990s.
Cast of 1990 vs cast of 2022: who’s who in ‘Pantanal’
Juma Marruá
Cristiana Oliveira (1990) and Alanis Guillen (2022) as Juma Marruá in Pantanal
Madeleine
Madeleine was played by Ítala Nandi in 1990 and now by Karine Teles
Sister
Elaine Cristina and Camila Morgado as Irma respectively in 1990 (Manchete) and 2022 (Globo)
Phylum
Jussara Freire played the role of Filó in the second phase of Pantanal in 1990; Dira Paes plays a character in 2022
José Leoncio
José Leôncio was played by Claúdio Marzo and Marcos Palmeira in 1990 and 2022 respectively.
Gustavo
José de Abreu played the character Gustavo in both phases in 1990; in the second phase Caco Ciocler plays the role
Jove
Jove played by Marcos Winter (1990) and Jesuita Barbosa (2022)
Marcelo
Tarcísio Filho and Lucas Neto played Marcelo respectively in Manchete (1990) and Globo (2022)
Jose Lucas
José Lucas was played by Paulo Gorgulho in the original version and now by Irandhir Santos
tenorio
Tenório played by Antonio Petrin in 1990 and by Murilo Benício now in 2022
Maria Bruaca
Maria Bruaca was played by Angela Leal in 1990 and now by Isabel Teixeira
gutta
Luciene Adami played Guta in 1990; role went to Julia Dalavia in 2022
Alcides
Angelo Antônio (1990) and Juliano Cazarré (2022) as Alcides in Pantanal
Levi
Rômulo Arantes played Levi 32 years ago; Leandro Lima plays the role in Globo’s remake
seedling
Papel de Muda (Maria Ruth) was made by Andrea Richa in 1990; Bella Campos takes on the role now in 2022
Thaddeus
Marcos Palmeira played Tadeu in 1990; paper is now made by José Loreto
Trinity
Trindade was played by Almir Sater in 1990 in Manchete; now his son Gabriel Sater plays the character on Globo
zaquieu
João Alberto played the butler Zaquieu in 1990; role is now by Silvero Pereira