Amazon will release a new batch of PlayStation 5 this Thursday

A new batch of PlayStation 5 will be available from 4 pm this Thursday (23) on Amazon do Brasil. If you are interested in the new generation console, this may be a good opportunity to secure yours at the official price and with the possibility of interest-free installments.

This time, the console will come in a special bundle with the great Horizon Forbidden West, that’s exactly why the price is a little above the table.

As usual, it’s good to make your account on the site in advance. In addition to streamlining the payment process, whether by card or boleto, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime and enjoy it for 30 days for free at this link — guaranteeing free shipping on your purchase.

This measure is also valuable for securing your PlayStation 5 before it runs out of stock. The demand for video games is still on the rise, especially due to the global semiconductor chip crisis. So get ready, because at 4 pm it’s your turn to enter the new generation.

Know in advance when a new batch of PlayStation 5 will arrive

It has an even faster way of knowing when a new batch of PS5 will be available. Just stay tuned to the Telegram group that “My Discounts” has specially prepared for players to take advantage of promotions and special prices at major retailers.