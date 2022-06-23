American faints at the Artistic Swimming World Championship and needs to be rescued by a coach to avoid drowning

The scare happened at the World Aquatics Championships this Wednesday (22) in Budapest, Hungary.

The Water Sports World Cup had a scary scene this Wednesday (22), in Budapest, Hungary. The American Anita Álvarez needed to be rescued after having a frame of exhaustion in the final of the artistic free solo.

Her coach Andrea Fuentes immediately jumped into the pool to help her and prevent the 25-year-old from drowning.. She was taken from the scene on a stretcher and taken to the arena’s medical center, being applauded by the fans.

Even suffering the problem, Anita managed to complete the test, getting 87.6333 points. The score left him in seventh place overall in the decision.. The US team reported that the athlete is doing well.

The podium of the race was composed by the Japanese Yukiko Inui, gold with 95.3667 points, the Ukrainian Marta Fiedina, silver with 93.8000, and the Greek Evangelia Platanioti, bronze with 91.7667.

Brazil did not compete in the final of this modality, but achieved expressive results in swimming this Wednesday. Even outside the podiums, Stephanie Balduccini was 10th in the 100m freestyle, the best mark of a Brazilian in the World Cup.

At the age of 17, the swimmer also helped the 4x200m freestyle relay reach its first World Cup final, alongside Giovanna Diamante, Aline Rodrigues and Maria Paula Heitmann.