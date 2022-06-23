Answer Nubank’s questions to compete for the R$ 50,000 prize

Last June 13, Nubank launched the “Vale-Vida” promotion, for which R$ 50 thousand will be raffled, in addition to several other smaller prizes. The initiative aims to reward fintech customers with “virtual vouchers” or tickets. These digital coupons will be replaced by products and services, but are only valid for “Nubank Vida” customers, a life insurance provided by the company.

Nubank: answer the questionnaire and compete for prizes

According to information provided by the fintech itself, Nubank customers will have two chances to answer questionnaires every month. “Quis da Vida”, as the survey is called, will launch tickets from R$30 to R$100.

In addition, there will be monthly raffles with values ​​ranging from R$1,000 to R$6,000. However, at the end of the Nubank promotion, the amount of R$ 50 thousand will be given to one of the lucky participants.

How to participate in Nubank’s “Vale-Vida”?

Participation in the promotion, as well as in the sweepstakes, can be done directly through the Nubank application.

The first requirement is to be a customer or to have purchased “Nubank Vida” during the start of the promotion period. For those who don’t know, the campaign duration period was established between June 13 and November 30, 2022.

All you need to do for a chance to win $50K or other prizes is:

Access the Nubank application on your smartphone; Look for the Nubank Vida section; Tap on “Vale-Vida Nubank Promotion”; Read all the terms that deal with the “Vale-Vida Nubank” promotion. If you agree with everything stated in the text, accept and proceed; As a last step, you will be redirected to the “Vale-Vida Nubank” area of ​​the website.

Now just start playing Quiz da Vida and keep an eye on the draws that Nubank will hold. See who the winners are and always check if you’re not on the list of the lucky ones of the month.