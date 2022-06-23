The resignation of the former president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, was the subject of a joke by the City of Araucária on social media, this Wednesday (22). Even with the tense moment that Brazil and the Federal Government have been experiencing in recent days in the face of yet another exchange in the state oil company, the municipality took advantage of the situation to amuse those who follow the daily posts on the social network Facebook. (see below) of what happens in the city.

In the post released earlier this afternoon, the profile of the Araucária City Hall wrote: “I posted and ran away”.

Netizens immediately reacted to the post. metropolitan municipality, which shows the dialogue between two felines: a tiger and a cat. The first asks Sabrino if there are any good job openings to publicize.

The domestic cat responds and, after talking about the salary of R$ 250 thousand for the position of the president of Petrobras, makes a reflection with the “Time wasted while making memes”.

See below:

The resignation of José Mauro Coelho

The resignation took place on the morning of this Monday (20). Coelho’s situation worsened last week after the oil company announced another increase, of 14.26% for diesel and 5.18% for gasoline.

In light of this, Bolsonaro said that the company could “plunge Brazil into chaos”, provoking a truck drivers strike similar to the one that paralyzed the country in 2018.

On the same day, Petrobras informed that the director of Exploration and Production at Petrobras, Fernando Borges, will remain as interim president of the state-owned company after the departure of José Mauro Coelho.