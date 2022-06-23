Armed bandits attack bank branch in downtown Itajub – Gerais

Criminals were heavily armed and attacked the bank branch in Itajub (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

Heavily armed criminals attacked a bank on the night of this Wednesday (22/06) in Itajub, in the south of Minas.

On social media, residents of the city recorded the moment when the gunmen began shooting across the city. The noise scared those who live close to the city center.

According to the Municipality of Itajub, the central bank of Caixa Econmica Federal was the target of the robbers. One person was injured and was treated at the city hospital.

In addition to him, four military police officers were injured, one of them had to undergo surgery. Their health status was not reported. There is no record of deaths.

The Military Police reported that the suspects were unable to blow up the safe, located inside the agency.

A suspect was detained.

The city hall asked the residents of Itajub to remain calm and in a safe place. “The City Hall is giving all the support necessary to help our security forces at this moment”.

After the action, the criminals fled towards the border of Minas with the state of So Paulo.

NEW CANGAO

The “new cangao” are crimes committed during the night or dawn in which a group surrounds a city, usually in the interior of the states, and steals large amounts of money from bank agencies.

In this type of action, heavily armed criminals cause panic in cities with shootings and bombs during the attack.