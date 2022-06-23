Armed robbers attack Caixa Econômica Federal branch in downtown Itajubá, MG | South of Minas

Armed criminals attacked a branch of Caixa Econômica Federal on Wednesday night (22) in Itajubá (MG). According to information confirmed by the city hall and the Military Police, a resident who was passing by at the time of the attack was shot in the left leg.

On social media, residents posted videos showing gunmen and gunshots in an intense firefight across the city. In other videos, what would be hostages appear.

According to the first information, the criminals would not have been able to open the agency’s safe. They would have besieged military police shooting at the police headquarters in the city and still set fire to vehicles.

Around 0:30 am this Thursday (23), the Military Police confirmed that the pawn box of the Caixa Econômica Federal branch was attacked. The police also reported that the criminals had split into two convoys that headed towards Pouso Alegre via BR-459 and the other towards São Lourenço, via maria da Fé. The 17th Region shifted all resources to chasing criminals.

In an official note, the Municipality of Itajubá confirmed that one person was injured and was being treated at the hospital. The prefecture also asked the population to remain calm and in a safe place, avoiding moving around the city. According to the military police, the injured person is a resident who was passing by at the time of the attack. He was hit in the left leg.

