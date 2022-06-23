Arthur Aguiar complains about fake news about Globo

With few appearances after winning “BBB22”, Arthur Aguiar made an outburst in the stories and denied a rumor that said he had been fired from a Multishow program.

Rumors pointed out that Arthur would have tried to be the presenter of “TVZ”, but would have received a no from Globo. The broadcaster denied the information, and Arthur Aguiar celebrated Globo’s public clarification.

“I was going to keep quiet, but I’m tired of keeping quiet and people inventing things about me. Thank you Multishow for the positioning, and for denying another lying news about me”, said Arthur in his stories.

Relationship with Tiago Abravanel

Tiago Abravanel said that he no longer maintains contact with Naiara Azevedo. According to the actor, the two distanced themselves after the last time they saw each other in person, on the recording of BBB day 101, a special program that brought together the participants of “BBB 22”.

In participation in the podcast PodDelas, the grandson of Silvio Santos also reported how his relationship with Arthur Aguiar. The two became close during confinement.

“We are experiencing a moment of digestion, we are digesting what we experienced, I was always available to talk. I exchanged some messages with Arthur and we arranged to meet. Naiara only spoke to us at 101, we did not speak after that”, stated Tiago. , who starred in some tense situations with the sertaneja in confinement.

He says he doesn’t quite understand why he lost contact with her. “I think time solves things, you know? I don’t have a problem with either of them, I really like them. I had a stronger relationship with Naiara before the program. I don’t know what they told her, I don’t know how the program hit her, but I still have the same affection, respect and love for her”, added Fernando Poli’s husband.