Arthur Aguiar manifests himself for the 1st time after a new controversy involving his name: “Tired of being silent”

Big Brother Brasil 22 ended a few months ago, but the name of the winner of the edition Arthur Aguiar, loved by many – and rejected as well – continues to be involved in controversy. This time, the buzz around Maira Cardi’s husband is that he would have been offered to host a music video show, but that the network would not have accepted.

The actor spoke out this Tuesday (22) after rumors that his team would have tried to negotiate with Multishow for him to command a season of the TVZ musical program, but that his name would not have been accepted. He shared in the Stories of his official profile on Instagram a publication with a note from Multishow informing that he continues in conversations with the artist for future opportunities.

In Stories, Athur vents: “I was going to keep quiet, but I’m tired of keeping quiet and making things up about me. Thank you Mutishow for taking a stand and denying another lying news about me”, he said in the publication. The channel’s response was given by the Instagram profile ‘Latinos Brasil’, dedicated to music, news and entertainment.

“Multishow has a great relationship with Arthur Aguiar and it would be a pleasure to have him as a presenter on TVZ. However, there is already a list of names defined for the program until the end of the year. The channel continues in conversations with the artist for opportunities in the future”, said in a note Multishow in response to the profile. Arthur Aguiar responded to the post by ‘Latinos Brasil’: “Thank you for being the only place to post the truth”, thanked the singer.