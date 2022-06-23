ASUS launches Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, 14X OLED Space Edition and more in Brazil

This Wednesday afternoon (22), ASUS held an event to make official its new premium notebooks in Brazil. All new models are equipped with Windows 11 and OLED display, which promises greater color calibration and deep blacks, with 100% DCI-P3 and Delta-E <2 color gamut. The list consists of: Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED, Zenbook 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 OLED and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED. TudoCelular followed the launches and details the information below.

The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) is focused on delivering a space-themed design. It is a tribute to the presence of an ASUS notebook in the space mission made in 1998. The look features spatial patterns and morse codes, Zero-G Titanium color, in addition to having SMC S-016A spatial durability certification. It weighs 1.4 kg and has a thickness of 15.9 mm. On the back is ZenVision, a 3.5-inch monochrome OLED screen for displaying customizable information or phrases. Its OLED screen has a size of 14 inches, with 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K resolution and Pantone validation. Stereo sound has two woofers, with Dolby Atmos support and Harman Kardon certification. The cooling system has two coolers, compatible with ASUS IceCool technology. The main technical specifications have an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, with Iris Xe video card, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of SSD. Intel WiFi 6E is still supported. The keyboard has a biometric reader on the power button, and the touchpad contains NumberPad 2.0.

The Zenbook 14X OLED (UX5401ZA) arrives with specs similar to the Space Edition, but without the space-themed design. Anyway, there’s still the fingerprint sensor, the NumberPad 2.0 and the Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system here. The screen follows 14 inches, in OLED material, with a resolution of 2.8K touchscreen. Here’s the 16:10 aspect ratio, plus the NanoEdge concept, to make sure the edges are pretty thin. Its main configurations have a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor from the H Series, with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Storage consists of up to 1TB SSD versions.

The Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582ZM) is the machine for productivity. It comes with a 15.6-inch main screen, in 16:9 aspect and Full HD resolution, and a secondary tilting FHD touchscreen (ASUS ScreenPad Plus). The machine has integrated applications that are optimized for use on two displays. The cooling part is provided by IceCool Pro technology and Active Aerodynamic System Plus. They leverage the ErgoLift hinge mechanism and ScreenPad Plus to increase airflow and overall cooling by up to 36%. Its hardware consists of an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, accompanied by a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The memories are made up of up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. The model still has a touch pen Stylus ASUS Pen 2.0, compatible with both panels, in addition to the NumberPad 2.0 on the touchpad.

ASUS has released the Zenbook 13 OLED in two versions. The UX325EA focuses on high performance with a compact size, as the screen is 13 inches. The highlight of this is the Intel Evo seal, to ensure that the notebook has passed several tests and corresponded to the required technical requirements. Among the features are the presence of 11th generation Intel Core processors, the Iris Xe graphics card, excellent responsiveness, fast charging and long battery life, premium visual and sound quality, and Wi-Fi 6 Gig+ connectivity. The UX325JA stands out for being the cheapest premium notebook with OLED screen in Brazil. It also has a 13-inch monitor, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD, but the CPU is the 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G1.

The OLED display on ASUS products goes beyond the Zenbook line. The company also launched the Vivobook 15 OLED (K513EA), with a 15-inch NanoEdge display and Full HD resolution. The audio is Harman Kardon certified. Its configurations are composed of the Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. The GPU has the Iris Xe integrated. It contains the technology ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT), to increase performance by 40% when enabled.

Lastly is the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600). It is aimed at professional editors and content creators and is the world’s first 16-inch 4K HDR OLED screen laptop. Inside, the notebook is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, plus 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD space. The graphics card is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Its highlight is the ASUS Dial, a physical controller to deliver fingertip management over the parameters and settings of creative apps. You can change the brush size, change the saturation, adjust the layer’s opacity or undo actions, in a customizable way.

















prices and availability




