At the age of 82, singer and songwriter Paulo Diniz, owner of the hit “Pingos de Amor”, dies

The singer and songwriter from Pernambuco died on the morning of this Wednesday (22). Paulo Dinizto the 82 yearsknown for success”drops of love“, music recorded by several interpreters, such as Paula Toller, from Kid Abelha.





According to music producer Saulo Aleixo, who currently produces alongside the singer Cristina Amarala project in honor of Paulo Dinizthe singer, who was born in Pesqueira, in the Agreste region, died around 7:00 am, at his home, in the neighborhood of Boa Viagem, in the South Zone of Recife, for natural causes.





“I was managing his social media and I was very happy with the work we were doing, it was my gift of 15 years of profession as a producer. We met very little, because of Covid, but we exchanged a lot of ideas”, said the producer.









Also according to Aleixo, the musician had been away from the stage since 2016. “He had hemodialysis three times a week. His career was on pause, but he continued to compose. He has new things saved, unpublished”, said Saulo Aleixo.

O wake and burial will be held this Thursday (23), at the Recifeand must be reserved for family and friends. In addition to his wife, Iluminata Rangel, the artist leaves a daughter, two stepdaughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.





Through social networks, the deputy governor of Pernambuco, Luciana Santos, made a publication in which she regrets the death of the artist.

“I just found out about the death of singer-songwriter Paulo Diniz. This dear Pernambuco native wrote one of the most beautiful and well-known songs in our songbook. “Pingos de Amor” spans generations, but it was not the only brilliant composition of his work. tribute in this farewell and a fraternal and supportive hug to Iluminata, his wife, and all the family, friends and fans — like me — of this great icon of Brazilian music”, he said.









The governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara, also spoke about the death with a note of regret. “Pernambuco has lost a great name in popular music, the singer, songwriter and speaker Paulo Diniz. Author of great hits, including the well-known ‘Pingos de Amor’, he made a career in the Southeast working alongside great names in Brazilian music, but always maintained his roots in his home state, where he returned consecrated. I want to express my condolences and my solidarity to his family, friends and many fans, in this moment of deep sadness”, he signed.

Project

Cristina Amaral planned to release an album with re-recordings of Paulo Diniz. “I wanted to pay this tribute in life, with his participation on the album, but it was not possible, because the pandemic came and things got more difficult”, lamented the singer, who released the clip of her version of “Pingos de Amor” at the end. of May.

“It’s an immeasurable loss. Paulo, for sure, made history in Brazilian music. When I sing ‘Pingos de Amor’, people still go crazy. stories of so many people he remained present”, pointed out the artist.

In addition to “Pingos de Amor”, Diniz also owns the hits “Quero Voltar Pra Bahia”, “Canoeiro”, “Vou-me Although” and “Um Chope Para Distrair”. He had his songs recorded by names like Clara Nunes, Emílio Santiago and Simone.

