Atlético-GO and Goiás draw goalless in an unprecedented classic in Copa BR

Atlético-GO pressured more, but Goiás resisted and the local classic was 0-0, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Today’s game (22) was the first between clubs from Goiás in the history of the knockout tournament and took place at the Antônio Accioly stadium.

The match had the Dragon with more initiative, but with many difficulties to pierce the defensive block of Verdão. Well posted, Goiás seemed satisfied with the equality on the scoreboard, attacking only in rare counterattacks.

The return clash between the clubs takes place on the 13th, at 19h. At the behest of Alviverde, the duel will take place at the Haile Pinheiro stadium, Serrinha. Whoever wins, qualifies. In case of a new tie, the classified will be known on penalties.

Who did well: Hayner

Without suffering in the defense, the right side advanced too much and participated in most of Atlético-GO’s attacking moves. Option to triangulate the plays, collaborated well when making the crossings.

Who was bad: Elvis

With Goiás further back, the midfielder had a very dull night. Despite collaborating in marking, he participated little to hold the ball and set up the visitors’ attacks.

Atlético performance: A lot of pressure, but little danger

Trying to assert the control of the field, the Rubro-Negro had more possession of the ball and installed itself in the offensive field. However, the team had difficulties to pierce the block set by Goiás and tried to open the game on the sides, betting on the balls raised in the area. Of the 13 corners in the initial stage, 12 were favorable to the home team. Despite this, the team did not force Tadeu to work hard.

On the return of the break, the team came back with a lot of impetus, but again stopped in the strong marking of the opponent. The team dropped a lot of pace in the final half of the second half.

Goiás performance: strategy worked in defense

Coach Jair Ventura armed the team with three defenders and managed to close the rival’s entry into the area. The idea was to exploit counterattacks and Verdão even managed to get out of the defensive field, but was not able to articulate dangerous moves to surprise. With the wear of the Dragon, he managed to be more dangerous in the final 15 minutes of the duel.

game chronology

The home team was superior in the first half, but Tadeu made only one great save, in the 39′. Gaetano hit and the archer rebounded to Rato, who headed wide. On a volley, Luiz Fernando still had another chance at 47′, but sent it out. The visitors’ best opportunity came in the 32nd minute, with Pedro Raul’s left kick, which went to the right of the goal.

In the final stage, the scenario remained very similar to the beginning. The home team pressured even more, but goalkeeper Tadeu didn’t have much trouble. The changes had little effect and the game slowed down, with the visitors being more dangerous after 30′. Elvis had a great chance to give Goiás the victory in the 37′, but Ronaldo made a great save with his feet.

Teams still move in the first half

With just four minutes of ball rolling, defender Da Silva swung his knee in a ball dispute and collapsed on the lawn. The Goiás player left on a stretcher and still tried to come back, but fell again before entering the field, giving way to the entry of Yan Souto.

Around 30′, it was Wellington Rato’s turn to feel a thigh injury. Léo Pereira went to warm up and joined the Dragon team in the 40′.

Jair worried about possible expulsions

The Esmeraldino coach seemed to be very worried about a possible expulsion. Dadá Belmonte received a yellow card at the end of the first half and was substituted at halftime. Matheus Sales was warned in the 16th minute of the final stage and left the pitch just five minutes later.

Party before the ball rolls

The red-black crowd, which filled Antônio Accioly, had a beautiful party with the entry of Atlético-GO on the field. The fireworks with the colors of the club generated a lot of smoke on the lawn, but that did not delay the start of the match.

weather warms up

The classic did not have much confusion and a smooth refereeing. Tempers flared only twice, once at each stage. The first was at 44′ of the first half. Hayner and Dadá Belmonte were surprised after a ball dispute and received the yellow card for the argument.

The second came at 40′ of the second stage, after a dispute between Elvis and Edson on the side. Vinícius and Baralhas, who arrived to riot, were warned with yellow.

next games

The two clubs return to the field this Sunday (26), at 6 pm, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. Dragon visits Ceará, while Periquito receives Cuiabá.

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-GO 0 x 0 GOIÁS

Competition: Copa do Brasil – Round of 16 first leg

Date: June 22, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Place: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

assistants: Neuza Ines Back (SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Márcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Yellow cards: Hayner, Edson Fernando, Marlon Freitas, Baralhas (ATG); Dadá Belmonte, Matheus Sales, Vinícius (GOI).

ATHLETIC-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson Felipe, Ramon Menezes and Jefferson (Arthur Henrique); Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Airton, Wellington Rato (Léo Pereira) and Luiz Fernando (Shaylon). Technician: Jorge.

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Da Silva (Yan Souto), Reynaldo and Caetano; Maguinho (Caio), Matheus Sales (Luan Dias), Elvis (Fellipe Bastos), Diego, Vinícius and Dadá Belmonte (Juan Pablo); Pedro Raul. Technician: Jair Ventura.