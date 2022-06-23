Atlético-MG accepts Shakhtar’s demand and advances on loan from Pedrinho

Miners agree to set the striker’s rights between 15 million euros and 18 million euros. Player is dome bet

Atlético-MG advanced in the negotiations for the arrival of Pedrinho on loan until June 2023, as determined by the GOAL.

The miners are willing to accept the amount imposed by Shakhtar Donetsk for the striker’s call option. The Ukrainians want to fix the sale of the Brazilian between 15 million euros (R$ 81.8 million at the current price) and 18 million euros (R$ 98.2 million).

Galo has already reached a salary agreement with the player’s staff and is only negotiating the release of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Europeans agreed to release it and imposed an imposition on the number of the call option, which did not become an objection to the current Brazilian champion.

The Atletico directors believe that Pedrinho can increase his value during the loan at Cidade do Galo, which might make the club pay the amount demanded by Shakhtar Donetsk.

There is optimism regarding an agreement to hire the athlete. The player even has the endorsement of coach Antonio Mohamed, the Turk. He and his committee approve the player’s arrival at the club on the ball market.

Pedrinho has a contract with Shakhtar Donetsk until June 30, 2025. He should not remain at the club, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is far from over. In the period when he is not playing, he trains at CSA’s CT to maintain his physical shape.

In the last European season, Pedrinho made 18 appearances, with four goals scored and three assists. He was on the field for 1,187 minutes.