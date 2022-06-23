Atlético-MG awaits Alan Kardec on Friday and approaches Pedrinho

The two consecutive victories over Flamengo – first for the Brazilian Championship and then for the Copa do Brasil – gave Atlético-MG coach Turco Mohamed some peace of mind, who came under pressure for the duels with Rubro-Negro. As things seem to be getting better on the pitch in Cidade do Galo, outside of it, the board continues to work to reinforce the squad for the second half. With Pavón and Jemerson already signed, Alvinegro is about to announce two more reinforcements: midfielder Pedrinho and striker Alan Kardec.

The situation closest to being resolved is that of Kardec, who has been free since April, when he left Shenzhen FC. So much so that the player is waiting for Atlético in Belo Horizonte, on Friday, to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract. The information is from Goal website and was confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Alan Kardec arrives at Atlético to fill an open gap with the departure of Diego Costa, who left the club at the end of last year, after winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. Hired to be that striker, Fábio Gomes played little and should be released.

The negotiations for Pedrinho are not at such an advanced stage, as the midfielder revealed by Corinthians belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. But as football is at a standstill in the eastern European country, because of the war with Russia, the Ukrainian club is willing to release the player on loan.

Atlético and Shakhtar are negotiating the terms of the agreement, as Galo want to set a purchase price below the 18 million euros that the Ukrainian team paid Benfica last year to sign Pedrinho. Although they do not show interest in reducing the price, Shakhtar signals the possibility of splitting the payment in some installments, which pleased Galo’s managers.

Between Pedrinho and Atlético, everything is settled, but until he is released by Shakhtar, the player keeps his physical shape in Maceió, his hometown. Pedrinho trains daily at the CSA CT.

All Atlético’s reinforcements will only be able to act from July 18, when the transfer window for Serie A clubs of the Brazilian Championship opens.