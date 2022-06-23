Atletico-MG coach’s press conference is canceled after Mariano’s mother dies | athletic-mg

The conference of coach Antônio Mohamed was canceled after a sad news in the locker room of Atlético-MG. Mariano’s mother, Dona Celina, 72, passed away, and the news arrived shortly after the match. Mariano played the 90 minutes of the match against Flamengo, at Mineirão. Turco made a quick statement.

“First, thank you for the support of the fans, the efforts of the players. We had a personal issue. Mariano’s mother died, so I feel that it’s not the time to evaluate the game. of you. So, it’s a thank you to the efforts of the players” (Turkish Mohamed)

1 of 3 Mariano dominates the ball and game between Atlético-MG and Flamengo — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Mariano dominates the ball and game between Atlético-MG and Flamengo – Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

The player knew that the mother’s condition was delicate. He had the possibility of not entering the field this Wednesday and traveling to São Paulo to accompany his mother. However, he preferred to play.

According to the club’s press office, the player’s mother had Covid-19 a while ago and was hospitalized. She had a slight improvement and then relapsed. Upon arriving in the locker room after the match, he received the news by cell phone. Mariano has a birthday this Thursday.

Atlético used social media to express solidarity with the player and his family. Flamengo, tonight’s opponent at Mineirão, also spoke out.

“Mariano, Galo’s board, athletes, coaching staff, Club employees and Massa Atleticana share with you the pain of this huge loss. May God comfort you and your family and welcome our dear Dona Celina with open arms. .#ForçaMariano”

With the full-back on the field, Atlético beat Flamengo 2-1 at Mineirão, this Wednesday, and took the lead in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Hulk and Ademir scored for Galo, Lázaro scored for Rubro-Negro. The return game will be on July 13, at Maracanã.

