Atlético-MG wins, but goal leaves Flamengo alive in the Copa do Brasil

The night looked like it wouldn’t end well for Flamengo, but Lázaro’s goal in the 34th minute of the second half changed everything. Atlético-MG won by 2 to 1 —goals by Hulk and Ademir—, at Mineirão, the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, but Rubro-Negro is very much alive for the return clash, scheduled for the July 13, at Maracanã. For those trailing 2-0, the end result wasn’t all bad.

With a 2-1 victory in the first leg, Atlético can draw in the return that will be classified to the quarterfinals, while Flamengo needs to win by two or more goals advantage to continue in the tournament. In case of a red-black triumph by a goal difference, the decision of the vacancy will be on penalties.

But a lot will happen with Galo and Fla until the return duel, since before the new meeting, each team will enter the field five more times, in games of the Brasileirão and the Copa Libertadores. Now, an Atlético is much lighter and without pressure. If Turkish coach Mohamed was close to being sacked after two consecutive triumphs over Flamengo, the Argentine coach will certainly live peaceful days. The same may not happen to Dorival Júnior, who was defeated for the third time in four games and sees Flamengo at a critical moment in the season.

Flamengo live

Who did well: Hulk

Author of a beautiful goal and with an assist, Hulk was the great protagonist of the first game for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Who was bad: Diego Alves

The phase of Flamengo’s goalkeepers is not good. After Hugo Souza was criticized for some failures, it was Diego Alves’ turn to become the target of the crowd. The red-black goalkeeper was very bad in the first goal of Galo.

Atlético-MG match: goal and rebound

Not bad to start a decision with a goal just seven minutes into the first half, but the goal scored early in the match made Atlético adopt a more defensive posture for the rest of the game. With the advantage on the scoreboard, Galo started to play back and looking for counterattacks.

Flamengo’s game: different in the second half

With a different posture from Sunday’s game, Flamengo dominated the first minutes, but the goal at seven, after a failure by Diego Alves, made the rest of the first half difficult. Dorival Júnior’s team controlled the initial stage, played a good game, but left something to be desired with creation. João Gomes and Andreas did well. In the second half, the situation was more favorable to Atlético, who increased the score. Flamengo tried to keep the rhythm of the game, however, it was not able to consolidate the plays and did not present any danger to the goalkeeper Everson. At 35, Lázaro scored the goal that gave the squad a boost in search of a tie, which did not happen.

mosaic of lights

Atlético-MG fans made a mosaic with cell phone flashlights, before the duel with Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil Image: Victor Martins/UOL Esporte

The more than 50,000 athletics present at Mineirão had a great party during the teams’ entry. With the flashlight and tape, to change the color of the light, the fans of Galo made a different mosaic, without paper. “Fight” was a message passed on to the players.

Diego Alves’ lack of definition and Hulk’s goal

The right-back Mariano showed a great vision of the game and left Hulk in a position to open the scoring, with a great goal, covering. Atlético’s number 7 took advantage of Diego Alves’ lack of definition, who took a long time to get out of the goal and was covered up after the Atlético player’s touch.

Ball out scares

Atlético proved to be a very confident team on the field and avoided giving kicks, even with the pressure of the red-black attack. In several moments, the ball out on the ground paid off, but on at least three occasions, Galo made a mistake and gave Flamengo the chance to equalize.

Calendar

Atlético and Flamengo will face each other again only on July 13, at Maracanã. Until then, the two clubs are committed to the Brazilian Championship and also to Libertadores. Both will enter the field on Saturday (25), for the Brasileirão. Rubro-Negro welcomes América-MG at 7pm at Maraca, while Galo plays Fortaleza at 9pm at Mineirão.

DATASHEET

ATLETIC-MG 2 x 1 FLAMENGO

Reason: Copa do Brasil round of 16 first leg

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: June 22, 2022, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Ademir (CAM); Everton Ribeiro, Andreas Pereira and Pablo (FLA)

goals: Hulk (CAM) in the 7th minute of the first half; Ademir (CAM) in the 9′ and Lázaro (FLA) in the 34′ minute of the second half

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otavio and Nacho Fernández (Caleb, at 39′ of the 2nd); Vargas (Rubens, at 17′ of the 2nd), Keno (Ademir, at 32′ of the 1st) and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed.

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho (Rodnei, at 21′ of 2nd), Rodrigo, Pablo and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas, at 33′ of 2nd); Arão (Lázaro, at 21′ of the 2nd), João Gomes and Andreas (Thiago Maia; at 33′ of the 2nd) Everton Ribeiro (Pedro, at 21′ of the 2nd), Arrascaeta and Gabriel. Technician: Dorival Junior.