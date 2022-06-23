Atlético-MG x Flamengo: Hulk hits Gabigol and reveals he has played in the sacrifice for more than two weeks | athletic-mg

Hulk shone against Flamengo. He scored, assisted, ran and scored. He was the owner of the game in the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, at Mineirão, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. And all this in sacrifice. At the end of the game, he still hit Gabigol.

After the game, the Flamengo striker promised an unfavorable environment for Atlético at Maracanã, in the return clash. The player insinuated that Galo would know what “pressure” and “hell” are in Rio de Janeiro. Upon learning of the flamenguist’s interview, Hulk didn’t want to create much controversy, but he countered. After a sarcastic laugh when he learned what Gabriel said, the Galo striker stressed that the Minas Gerais team has experienced athletes, at the level of the Brazilian team, and that they can face “any pressure”.

“Speaking of the environment, we are used to playing in big environments. We have experienced players, national team players, tough players… So there’s no boy to face any pressure.”

Upon leaving the Mineirão lawn and heading to the locker room, the striker talked to journalists and revealed pain in his foot two weeks ago. Reflection of “hard” lawns on the synthetic field of the Allianz Arena (game against Palmeiras, on June 5th) and of Castelão (against Ceará, on the 15th).

– Actually I have this pain that has been bothering me since the game against Palmeiras. The field was synthetic, hard. And then in a game against Ceará, at Castelão, it was very tough. I had inflammation underneath, on the sole of the foot, in the fat of the foot down there and it has been hurting a lot, I have been suffering a lot. But I have to overcome that to be able to give our best and come out with the victory – he said.

Even with foot discomfort, Hulk scored a great goal in the first half against Flamengo. He received a pitch from Mariano and played for coverage on Diego Alves’ departure. He kept the rotation high throughout the game. In the final stage, he started to make a beautiful assist for Ademir’s goal.

– It’s an annoying little pain right when we step, under the cleats of the boot. But now it’s time to recover well to be well for the next game.

Next Saturday, Atlético will play at Mineirão again, but for the Brazilian Championship. Face the Fortress at 9pm. The return game against Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil is on July 13 at Maracanã.