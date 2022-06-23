Atltico fans make a mosaic with LED lights before the game with Flamengo

Abhishek Pratap 1 day ago

atl fans
photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress

Atltico fans set up a mosaic for the match against Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Atltico fans threw a big party before the game with Flamengo for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. With a large mosaic made of LED lights and papers, the Mineiro’s grandstand gained more colors before the duel.

The art with the writing “Fight” used the technology of led flashlights from the fans’ cell phones. Yellow, red and white ribbons were placed on the seats, as well as black papers.

Mineiro also helped with the production. The stadium organizers turned off the lights in the stands when the mosaic was lifted by the fans, just before the game.

Atltico and Flamengo will face each other this Wednesday (22), at 21:30, in a first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the vacancy, whoever advances will guarantee a prize pool of R$ 3.9 million.

Atltico vs Flamengo: photos of Galo’s fans in Mineiro

Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Photos of Atlético’s fans, in Mineiro, during the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo (22/6/2022) – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press


