Atltico: honorary citizenship to Hulk generates discussion between MG deputies

photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press

Hulk to be honored by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais

With the right to debate among state deputies, this Thursday (23) the title of honorary citizen of Minas Gerais was approved for striker Hulk, from Atltico, by 53 votes in favor and three blanks. As it is a draft resolution, the text does not undergo analysis for sanction or veto by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo). Now, a ceremony will be scheduled to deliver the commemorative plaque to the Galo player, one of the highlights of the sport in Brazil.

During the vote in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), there was a heated discussion between deputies. Laura Serrano (Novo) voted blank and said she was outraged by this type of election. According to the deputy, projects like this, in practice, “affect almost nothing or very little in the life of mining citizens”‘.

Table of Contents Reply

Photos of Atltico’s Hulk goal over Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

charge

Mosaic of Galo fans in the game against Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

Hulk in Seleo Reply “I would like to highlight my indignation with this type of vote that we have here in the Assembly, which takes up a lot of parliamentary time. And my indignation, I want to make it very clear, has nothing to do with the Hulk – even the Hulk is an athlete that I greatly admire, an athlete who has been bringing results and in his profession deserves recognition and all merit. eight of its 26 projects on the agenda include an honorary citizenship project of relevant cultural interest, projects that in practice affect almost nothing or very little of the citizen’s life at the edge. post-pandemic context,” he said. Minutes later, the president of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, deputy Agostinho Patrus (PSD), raised his tone and criticized the deputy, classifying her as a coward for having voted blank. Patrus did not directly mention Laura Serrano’s name, but his speech leads to this understanding. “I ask God to forgive the ignorant. Forgive those whose life is restricted to money, that life is restricted to two reais there, two reais this way, forgive the ignorant, sir. Forgive those who understand that the administration public, that the management of people, that care as a human being, is restricted to two reais. Forgive those who, by not voting and not knowing the yes or no, vote blank, white because they are cowards, white because they don’t have the courage to In this plenary, we vote with an open vote so that the population can see the vote of each of us. And some vote white, if they cowardly. If you are against the project, vote against. white,” he said.

Photos of Atltico’s Hulk goal over Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atltico 1 x 0 Flamengo: photos of Hulk’s goal, coverage – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press “Forgive the ignorant, forgive those who think that people’s lives are limited to two or three billionaires in Minas Gerais. Forgive those who, motivated and financially encouraged by them, go up to this rostrum to defend only the rich. do the math of your activity, it is limited to reducing costs, not production. Forgive those who have an easy speech, in the easy like of the internet is your agenda. Forgive those who understand each other better than others, who think they are They do not have the right to criticize because they think they are superior. Forgive the ignorance and arrogance of those who think they are new and new, new people will learn along their way. .)”. charge

Congresswoman Laura Serrano (Novo) prioritized other issues at ALMG. “My indignation remains: is it possible that a third of the agenda, which is focused on honorary citizenships, relevant cultural interests, is a priority for Minas? Do we not have more important priorities? state, which will allow more resources to be invested in education, health and safety, which has been stopped since 2019. We have a project like sanitation blocks to adapt our state legislation to the national regulatory framework to allow the universalization of basic sanitation In the state, we are talking about families in the north and northeast of Minas that do not have access to water, and this project has been on hold for a year.

“Once again: my indignation is not with the athlete Hulk, who deserves all recognition as a top athlete who is. But what are Minas’ priorities? Three to four out of ten projects are of honorary citizenship and of relevant cultural interest. be our focus? I don’t think so. That’s why I vote blank for the project”, added Serrano.