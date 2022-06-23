Atltico vs Flamengo: Referee asks fans to stop homophobic chants

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Luiz Flvio de Oliveira asked Atltico fans to stop the homophobic chants during the match

Referee Luiz Flvio de Oliveira had to ask Atletico fans to stop with homophobic chants during the match against Flamengo, this Wednesday (22), for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the judge, striker Hulk also manifested himself asking for an end to the conduct.

The action of the judge from São Paulo took place around 15 minutes into the second half of the national classic. If reported in the smula, the attitude of fans can be judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). Article 243-G of the Code provides for a fine of BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand per discriminatory act.

See below what each article in which clubs can be judged provides:

Art. 243-G. Practice a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, elderly person or person with a disability:

PENALTY: suspension of five to ten matches, if practiced by an athlete, even if he is a substitute, coach, doctor or member of the technical commission, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days, if practiced by any other natural person subjected to this Code, in addition to a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 If the infraction provided for in this article is committed simultaneously by a considerable number of people linked to the same sports entity, this will also be punished with the loss of the number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match. , event or equivalent, and, in the case of recurrence, with the loss of twice the number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, event or equivalent; if there is no award of points by the competition regulations, the sporting entity will be excluded from the competition, tournament or equivalent.

Paragraph 2 The penalty of fine provided for in this article may be applied to a sports organization whose fans practice the discriminatory acts typified therein, and identified fans will be prohibited from entering the respective sports court for a minimum period of seven hundred and twenty days.