Author’s fight with director almost brought down the plane of the cast of ‘Pantanal’







Benedito had a disagreement with Rossano and almost turned a plane into a ring Photo: Globo Memory

Behind the scenes of the first attempt to make ‘Pantanal’, almost 40 years ago, there were many picturesque and other frightening events, which seem to have been written by a screenwriter of a dramalhão.

One of them happened among the clouds and almost ended in tragedy. In 1984, after Benedito Ruy Barbosa presented the synopsis of the soap opera to Globo, the station arranged a jet to take him along with directors Herval Rossano and Atílio Riccó to Mato Grosso do Sul.

The mission was to verify the feasibility of recording the serial in the region. With a reputation for being extremely demanding, Rossano was disappointed with the Pantanal landscape. It was rainy season and almost everything was flooded. He told Benedito that it would be impossible to produce the plot there.

The author tried to argue, without success. Equally hot-tempered, he started an argument with Rossano aboard the plane. Tempers were so heated that there was almost a physical fight. “I wanted to beat him up”, said Benedito in the book ‘Biografia da Televisão Brasileira’.

Coincidence or not, at the height of the clash between the two, who were separated in the cabin so they wouldn’t get off the arm, the jet lost stability. Pilots were required to apply all technical skill to prevent the aircraft from plummeting.

On his return to Rio, Herval Rossano convinced Globo’s management not to produce ‘Pantanal’. Six years later, Benedito landed the soap opera on TV Manchete, with general direction by Jayme Monjardim. It was an audience phenomenon and entered the history of teledramaturgy.

Rossano died at the age of 72, in 2007. He directed great hits such as ‘Helena’, ‘Escrava Isaura’, ‘Dona Xepa’, ‘A Gata Comeu’ and ‘Dona Beija’. Atílio Riccó, now 71, has also commanded major hits on Brazilian and Portuguese broadcasters.

Benedito Ruy Barbosa, now 91 years old, proudly watches the adaptation that his grandson, Bruno Luperi, makes of ‘Pantanal’ on Globo. The rural feuilleton increased the audience from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm by 30% compared to its predecessor, ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’.