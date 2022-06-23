Back to Corinthians, defender Bruno Méndez says goodbye to Internacional

Defender Bruno Méndez is back at Corinthians after a loan period at Internacional. As the teams did not reach an agreement for his permanent hiring by the gaucho club, the player used his social networks to say goodbye to Beira-Rio.

”It was a great pleasure to wear this huge shirt. I thank my colleagues, staff and fans for their constant support. I always tried to do my best for the club. I will take with me beautiful moments, learning and friends for life. Thank you family colorada”, wrote the Uruguayan.

Bruno defended the colors of Inter since July 2021. His time in the colorada team was outstanding, being a starter in most of the games. In all, there were 47 appearances and two goals scored by the gaucho club.

Through their social networks, the team also said goodbye to their defender and thanked him for the services provided. ”Thank you so much for everything, Bruno Méndez. There were 47 games of great dedication for Inter’s colors. We will alienate you, Brother (We will miss you brother)”.

Thank you so much for everything, @bruno_mendez4! 🇦🇹❤️ There were 47 games of great dedication for Inter’s colors. We will alienate you, Hermano! 🇺🇾🫶 pic.twitter.com/IMWd4CmZza — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 22, 2022

In his previous spell at Timão, between February 2019, when he arrived in Brazil from Montevideo Wanderes, the team that revealed him, and July 2021, when he was loaned to Inter, the defender played 44 games, 35 of them as a starter, and scored a goal.

At Corinthians, Bruno Méndez will compete with Gil, Robson, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo (who also plays as a side) and João Victor, in addition to the youth team. João Victor, by the way, has received polls from other clubs outside Brazil.

Still without his reinforcement for the defense, Corinthians has already finished preparing to face rival Santos, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The ball still rolls this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time) at Neo Química Arena.

