Bahia records nine deaths in 24 hours and almost 2 thousand new cases of Covid-19; check out more data about the disease in the state | Bahia

Bahia recorded nine deaths of people in the last 24 hours, victims of Covid-19, and 1,991 new active cases, according to the bulletin published by the State Health Department (Sesab) this Wednesday (22).

According to the agency, the rate of new cases corresponds to a growth of 0.13% compared to the previous bulletin, released on Tuesday (21), and 1,051 people were considered recovered in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bahia accounts for 30,009 deaths caused by the disease, with 1,562,997 confirmed cases. Currently, 5,248 are active across the state.

This Wednesday’s bulletin also records that 1,903,816 cases were discarded and 340,175 remain under investigation.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

All details about the epidemiological bulletin can be checked on the platform provided by Sesab on the internet or through the Integrated Health Command and Control Center of the agency.

So far we have 11,612,846 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,676,806 with the second dose or single dose, 6,209,831 with the booster dose and 561,256 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 965,202 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 543,249 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 456 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 113 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 25%.

Of these beds, 190 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 29% (55 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 18 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (78% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 13% occupancy and children’s beds at 33%.

In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 63 are occupied (32% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 39% and the pediatric ICU is 90%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 26% occupancy and pediatric beds at 0%.

