Balance test indicates whether a person is at greater risk of death, study says

get if balance in one leg can be an indicator of life longer. People over 50 who can’t keep themselves that way, for at least 10 seconds, may have a risk of death within 10 years that is four times greater than those who maintain their balance. Are you in that age group and are you curious? You can take the test.

The conclusion is from a study published in British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM), one of the most important journals in the world, this Tuesday (21), and which had the important participation of Brazilian researchers. The research analyzed 1,702 people between 51 and 75 years old between 2009 and 2020. The objective was to look for relationships between physical fitness tests and health problems and death.

The test is very simple and can be done at home. Just stand on one leg, with the foot slightly raised behind the other, for ten seconds, without support. The arms should be close to the body.

The study points out that not being able to maintain balance in this position indicates a greater risk of death than being cardiac or hypertensive, for example, explains the study’s lead author, physician Claudio Gil Soares de Araújo, director of research and education at Clinimex (Exercise Medicine Clinic). This goes for any age and gender.

“It is a much greater risk than having a diagnosis of coronary heart disease, being obese, hypertensive or being dyslipidemic. That is why it is a priority for the doctor to also assess the ability to stand on one leg”, says the specialist.

The results are so clear that the researchers recommend including balance testing in routine examinations of older adults. The balance test was incorporated into the evaluation protocol at Clinimex in 2008. Since then, more than 4,000 people aged between six and 102 have been evaluated.

even the 50 years, most people can balance themselves with ease. From that age, balance, which is one of the components of physical fitness, begins to be lost. Starting from 70 years, more than half of people can’t balance properly. In addition to the risk of falling, loss of balance has been linked by other research to an increased risk of stroke and dementia.

Researchers suggest that people with balance problems are more prone to falls. Fractures from falls account for about 70% of accidental deaths in people over 75 years of age. The limitation, however, can be reversed. Claudio recommends that daily exercisessuch as the act of balancing on one leg in sets of ten seconds or brushing your teeth with a raised leg, can help maintain balance.

The results are observational, meaning the study does not establish why loss of balance increases the risk of death. Factors that can influence balance, such as recent falls, regularity of physical activity, smoking and use of medication were not evaluated in the research.