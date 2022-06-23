Banco Inter shares debut on Nasdaq this Thursday

Banco Inter starts trading shares on Nasdaq, in New York, this Thursday (23). The shares will be traded with the INTR ticker.

The plans for migration to the US were resumed and materialized after a failed attempt at the end of 2021. With the change, the expectation is for more visibility, access to a more diverse investor base and also an option as a capital increase keeping the structure under control.

Shareholders will be able to invest in Inter&Co directly through the US stock exchange. Investments in Inter could already be made via BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) from Inter & Co INBR31 since June 20th; last friday marked the last trading day for BIDI3 and BIDI4 shares, in addition to the BIDI11 units on B3, in the midst of the process of migrating the shareholding base to the US.

In a statement, the bank explained that, since June 22, 2022, shareholders who have received BDRs may, at any time, request the conversion of the BDRs they hold into Class A Shares issued by Inter & Co (INTR) In the USA. This is done by instructing its custodian institution to request Banco Bradesco, the depositary institution of Inter’s BDR program, for the respective conversion.

The shareholder must have a valid account with a brokerage firm in the United States, to which the Class A Shares underlying the dismantled BDRs will be allocated.

Below is the schedule for the migration to Nasdaq:

As part of the corporate reorganization process, Inter defined the final amount of R$ 39.18 per share to be paid to shareholders who opt for cash-out — leaving the company’s base in exchange for a cash amount.

The value considers the price of R$ 38.70, corresponding to the economic value per preferred or common share issued by the bank, established under the terms of the Cash-Out Report and is updated according to the variation of the DI rate calculated between the date of the meeting General Meeting (AGE) on the restructuring — May 12, 2022 — and the date of the effective payment of the redemption, on June 20.

According to the company, in the first 30 days of trading the BDRs on B3, shareholders will have coverage of their fees referring to the conversion into Inter&Co shares on Nasdaq. If they choose to keep the BDRs, Inter informed that it will not be necessary for the shareholder to do anything to receive them. The BDRs would already be automatically deposited into the shareholder’s account at the brokerage firm.

In May (between the 13th and 20th), the Bank offered two alternatives to holders of BIDI3, BIDI4 and BIDI11 securities: the option to receive Level 1 BDRs backed by Inter&co’s Class A Shares or the Cash-out option, in which it was possible to receive the amount highlighted above for every 6 shares of Banco Inter. In that event, these 6 shares would entitle you to one Cash Redeemable Preferred Share of HoldFin.

For those who opted to receive BDRs, the amount changed proportionally to the amount previously held. For every 6 or more common or preferred shares (BIDI3 OR BIDI4), one BDR was delivered. In the case of Units, BIDI11, each two gave the right to one BDR (one BIDI11 corresponds to 0.5 BDR).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related