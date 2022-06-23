Bardi is 100m champion and Paulo André invades track to celebrate – 06/22/2022

Away from competitions to enjoy his fame and gather a half foot, Paulo André went to the Nilton Santos Stadium to closely follow the final of the 100m sprint at the Brazil Trophy, this Wednesday (22). And he saw Felipe Bardi, from Sesi, win with 10s13, in a tight finish. Rodrigo Nascimento was practically next to him, also with 10s13, but behind by the hundredths of a second.

At the end of the race, PA entered the track to hug the sprinters, who in addition to being rivals were also his companions in the 4x100m relay in Brazil. When Bardi was being interviewed to celebrate his first Troféu Brasil title, the former BBB joined the broadcast and took over the interview in place of the reporter from Canal Olímpico.

“10s13, same as last year, right?”, commented PA, referring to the result of the 2021 Brazil Trophy, when Bardi actually recorded 10s14 and was exactly behind Paulo André. Bardi looked embarrassed.

The day, after all, was his, who won the Brazil Trophy for the first time in his career, at the age of 21, after Paulo André had won five titles in a row. The mark, however, fell short of what was expected after a very strong semifinal in the morning, when Rodrigo Nascimento, from CT Maranhão, clocked 10s04 and Bardi, from Sesi, clocked 10s09.

In the final, there was an expectation that finally a Brazilian would run below 10 seconds with valid wind (above 2m/s does not count as a time-taking), which did not happen. In third came Erik Cardoso, from Sesi, with 10s26.

Only Rodrigo, in the morning, made the index for the Worlds, which is 10s07. And, by the result of the final, the 4x100m relay of Brazil in the Worlds will have Rodrigo, Bardi, Erik, Derick Souza and the rookie Gabriel Garcia, a Paralympic guide who finished the race in fifth, with 10s30.

Gabriel raced at the Tokyo Games with blind sprinter Gerusa Geber, who was favorite to win the 100m in the T11 class, but was eliminated from the final after the cord that linked her to Gabriel broke. Then they won bronze in the 200m.

In the female category, Vitória Rosa won, with 11s25, also a high time for international standards. The podium still had Lorraine Martins (11s40) and Ana Carolina Azevedo (11s41). Vitória is the only one with an index and Brazil did not qualify to run the relay at the Worlds. In the opportunity she had to score, in the Ibero-American Championship, Rosângela Santos was injured.