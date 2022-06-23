Beneficiary with obesity costs R$ 33 thousand per year for supplementary health – 06/22/2022

A study commissioned by the IESS (Instituto de Estudos de Saúde Suplementar) and carried out by Orizon showed that the cost of severe and morbid obesity in the Brazilian supplementary health system represents, per beneficiary, R$ 2,750 per month, which, added to the year, results in BRL 33 thousand.

According to research data presented at the seminar Obesity in Brazil: Social and economic impacts and how to beat this pandemic22% of claims covering the years between 2015 and 2021 are related to direct consequences of the disease and represented an expense of BRL 4.8 billion.

According to the data, in the capital of São Paulo, reducing the number of morbidly obese by 50% would lead to savings in claims of approximately R$96 million in 5 years. The study also shows that, although serious diseases such as cancers and chronic cardiovascular diseases have expensive long-term treatments, type 2 diabetes is the disease that costs the most to the system among the comorbidities that can be prevented with obesity.

According to the study, bariatric surgery is not effective in intervening, in the medium and long term, in the costs of beneficiaries in the supplementary health system and therefore should not be considered as the only way to combat obesity within the system. .

The study evaluated the billing data of 9 million beneficiaries, which corresponds to 19% of the supplementary health bonds. Just over 80,000 beneficiaries with the disease were studied between June 2015 and June 2021.

According to the study, beneficiaries with severe or morbid obesity are 0.84% ​​of the total, that is, 84 in every 10 thousand. Among those studied, 60% of the operators’ expenses are with the female audience and 32% with the male audience.

Future

Another study presented at the seminar, entitled Scenarios for the future: how the increase in the prevalence of obesity among beneficiaries can impact the sustainability of supplementary healthrevealed that in a scenario with no intervention on the obesity rate, this index would rise from 26.8% in 2019 to 46.04% in 2030. With this, the care expenditure per beneficiary would reach R$ 3,131.37 ( growth of 47.4%) and the percentage of expenditure associated with obesity would reach 55.47% in 2030.

If there were a successful policy to combat obesity, reducing the problem by half, the care expenditure per beneficiary would be R$ 1,463.11, which corresponds to a reduction of 31.1% and the portion associated with obesity would be 5% in 2030. “The results point to the importance of effective promotion and prevention actions in the supplementary health sector with a focus on obesity for the long-term sustainability of the sector”, concludes the study.

According to estimates, in a scenario of no intervention on the obesity rate, the projection is for an increase in the prevalence of obesity, which would lead to an expense of R$ 3,131.37 per beneficiary, with a percentage of the associated expense of 55.47% in 2030. In a scenario in which there were actions to combat obesity with a halving of its prevalence, the values ​​would be R$ 1,463.11, with a share associated with obesity of less than 5% in 2030, as consequence.

“This exercise allows us to have an idea of ​​how a well-implemented action could significantly impact healthcare expenditures. Although there is a range of interventions considered effective for the management and prevention of obesity, their large-scale provision still represents a challenge for health systems. Such large-scale preventive strategies demand funding and overcoming barriers such as limited medical infrastructure, sociocultural factors, competing health priorities,” the study highlighted.

“We know that it is very difficult to achieve a reduction in the prevalence of obesity, even more so at this rate. The purpose of the studies was to show the impacts of this trend of increasing prevalence of obesity, which led the Davos Forum to equate it with a pandemic These numbers can and should be improved and should be the subject of intense debates. Even if they contain some imprecision, they are significant enough to recommend action and policies aimed at containing and even reducing this escalation of obesity”, said the executive superintendent of the IESS , Jose Cechin.

The Ministry of Health was approached for comment on the data, but did not respond.