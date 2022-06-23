Bentes talks about negotiations with Gusmão, Bonamigo’s resignation and highlights the arrival of athletes | rowing

Remo’s president, Fábio Bentes, was criticized by some and applauded by others from Leão’s fans in recent days. In an interview given to the club’s press office, the manager spoke about the controversial hiring of coach Gerson Gusmão, gave details of how coach Paulo Bonamigo was fired and highlighted sectors that should receive reinforcements for the rest of Series C.

Gerson Gusmão was announced as Remo’s coach last Tuesday, two days after Bonamigo was fired. Fábio highlighted how he chose the commander and highlighted some of the professor’s achievements at Operário, a team he commanded for five seasons.

– When we decided to change Professor Bonamigo, at first, we went looking for professionals who had updated with the competition. We are halfway through a championship, we wanted to find professionals who were following, watching games, studying the teams and the possibility arose of the name of Gerson, who we have known for a while, who spent five years at Operário, managed to get the team out of Serie D and consolidate in Serie B, he was two-time Brazilian champion there.

Gusmão’s hiring was well commented, especially after Alexandre Cavalcanti, president of Botafogo-PB, the coach’s former club, criticized the coach’s departure to the club from Pará. Bentes spoke about the negotiations with the commander and commented on the statements made by the Belo leader.

2 of 3 Gerson Gusmão, Botafogo-PB — Photo: Guilherme Drovas / Botafogo-PB Gerson Gusmão, Botafogo-PB — Photo: Guilherme Drovas / Botafogo-PB

– He had been doing a good job at Botafogo-PB and he did it last year too. We searched and made a proposal, there was a termination clause there, he activated it and agreed to come immediately. It was a quick and assertive negotiation. I’m very confident, some athletes have already worked with him. To give you an idea, of the teams that we are going to face, only against Figueirense, he has not played yet, the other teams, he has already studied and set up strategy.

This is natural, the football market allows this type of situation. If you want an athlete, a professional, a member of the coaching staff who is at another club, you make a proposal and if he has the opportunity to leave, he will leave. — Fábio Bentes, president of Remo

While Gusmão was already being considered at Remo, Bonamigo was saying goodbye to the club. The resignation of the former coach of Leão was announced by Fábio himself, shortly after the defeat of the remus team to Altos-PI by 2 to 1, last Sunday. The way in which the coach’s departure was publicized was criticized by fans.

– I want to make it clear that Paulo Bonamigo is one of the greatest professionals who have passed through Remo. I as a fan and president have all the gratitude for these three passages of theirs. Every time he passed here, he left good results, two accesses and a title, so he needs no introduction. Every cycle comes to an end. We had already talked this week about some situations that were happening in the team, in our view, some corrections needed to be made. He knew that the external pressure was very strong, we could see that he was working and dedicating himself, but some results were not happening.

3 of 3 Bonamigo, Remo coach — Photo: Cristino Martins/O Liberal Bonamigo, rowing coach — Photo: Cristino Martins/O Liberal

– There was already a conversation started about the possibility of leaving and with the negative result, the game ended and immediately, I asked our football coordinator, João Galvão, to get in touch with Bonamigo, he talked to him in the dressing room, he explained the situation and communicated the termination to him. After I was informed that Bonamigo had already been announced, I went to the press to announce it. My intention to announce right after the match was over was to avoid any further turmoil. Contrary to what some people spread, Professor Bonamigo was communicated soon and then we went to the press to talk.

Under new management, Remo has been thinking about the Serie C dispute. The team is in 9th place, with 16 points, and outside the G-8, which is the group that qualifies for the competition’s quadrangular. Fabio Bentes emphasized that Leão is attentive to make new hires and highlighted a specific sector that should have reinforcements.

Check the Brazilian Serie C table

– We are keeping an eye on the market, in our assessment, we need to strengthen the defensive sector, of course Gerson is coming and we have already started to exchange ideas with him in this regard, he will evaluate the squad that is there and the possibilities. So, I believe that some athletes will come to reinforce. In the offensive sector we have good parts and good options, we are well served, in the defensive sector we need more alternatives.