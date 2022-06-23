Bia could reach Wimbledon close to the top 20

The Brazilian can finish the week less than 20 points from the top 20 in case of another title Photo: Archive

Eastbourne (England) – Still undefeated in the grass season, with 12 straight wins, Beatriz Haddad Maia tries to climb the rankings even further. Nottingham and Birmingham WTA 250 champion and already guaranteed in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne 500the number 1 in Brazil remains in 29th place with the results at the moment, but could end the week in the top 25 and maybe very close to the top 20 in case of another title.

The campaign to the quarterfinals in Eastbourne is yielding 100 points for Bia. She doesn’t defend anything this week, but she needs to discard 43 points, from her 16th and worst result valid for the ranking. So her situation still doesn’t change, despite her total score rising from 1,640 to 1,697 after winning the first two rounds at Eastboune.

Bia starts to gain positions if she wins the quarterfinal match against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, scheduled for 12:30 (Brasília time) this Thursday. A WTA 500 semifinal yields 185 points and would already make the Brazilian reach 1,782 to surpass Ekaterina Alexandrova, who does not play in the week, and with chances of also leaving behind the Italians Camila Giorgi and Martina Trevisan, who play this Thursday for two different tournaments. Giorgi is also in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne, while Trevisan plays in Bad Homburg.

If the southpaw from São Paulo reaches the Eastbourne final, reaching the third in a row on grass, she will score 305 points and go to 1,902 points in total. This would already bring it closer to the top 25 in the world, again depending on the results of direct competitors.

In case of one more title, she would score 470 points and go to 2,067 in total. That would put her ahead of current 21st-placed Veronika Kudermetova, who has 2,045 points, and would be very close to Victoria Azarenka, 20th in the world, who drops 60 points this week to 2,086 as of Monday.

Competitors defend points at Wimbledon

Although this year’s edition of the Wimbledon tournament does not offer ranking points, Bia will also have a chance to climb, benefiting from discounts from direct opponents. Last year, she competed in the quali and scored just 30 points, which doesn’t even count towards her current ranking. Already in 2022, she will be the 23rd seeddue to the veto to the players from Russia and Belarus, and thus will not face a rival in the top 8 before the round of 16.

Kazakh Elena Rybakina, number 21 in the world, and American Madison Keys, 24th in the ranking, will each lose 240 points for reaching the round of 16 last year. Angelique Kerber, 18th in the world, made the Wimbledon semifinals and lost 780 points after the tournament. Among these three players, only Rybakina has unused ranking points, currently 55.