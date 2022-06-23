Bianca Andrade admits she caught João Guilherme

Businesswoman and digital influencer Bianca Andrade, 27, admitted that she stayed with actor João Guilherme, 20, and said she was “shocked” by the criticism she received due to the age difference between the two.

During participation in the podcast “PocCast”, Andrade pointed out that the age difference between her and João Guilherme is not that big and that, after what happened, she got the impression that people see her as a much older woman and passed to rethink your image.

“I was shocked. I said: ‘Guys, I think people think I’m 48 years old. I swear! After that I even started thinking about my image. I want people to understand that I’m 27 years old”, she declared.

According to Bianca Andrade, during a period of her life she struggled to present an image of a mature woman, due to her work as an entrepreneur, and pointed out that she even found this impression of being older to be “good”, “because it was something that wanted”. However, in relation to relationships, the influencer stressed that “there is no such issue of age”.

“I was so involved in entrepreneurship, in wanting to mature my image, [mas] bro now people think i have a lot more than i actually have. How many 27-year-olds take on 20-year-old girls. I was pretty shocked,” she added.