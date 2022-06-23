Big banks are fully focused on the gamer audience

Increasingly, the gaming market is gaining ground. Last year, the global video game industry generated US$ 192.7 billion, according to data from consultancy Newgzoo. In the midst of this impact, the gamer audience he comes calling attention from relevant institutions such as the big banks.

In the coming years, the gamer market should continue to grow. According to estimates, the movement should exceed US$ 200 billion this year. Faced with this expanding community, the big banks are also attentive to financial demands of gamersas determined by the Value.

The main availability by these banks are lines of credit and consortia for the purchase of “setup gamer”. Also noteworthy is the cashback offer on purchases made at partner stores.

It should be noted that Brazil represents a considerable share in the business of the games industry. The country occupies the tenth position in the global ranking for revenue generated by digital games, with 92.4 million players.

Big banks offer offers to the gamer audience

Among the large banks in the country, one of the main innovations was the availability of the digital bank Player’s Bank, Itau. With this launch, the bank aims to compete with fintechs for young audiences.

To Valor, Itaú’s marketing director, Guilhermo Bressane, informs that the institution has always sought to position itself strongly in the digital area — so that the market will always remain relevant.

O Bank of Brazil has the website “We are together in this game”. The platform provides information about sponsorships to esports teams. There is also disclosure of financial services aimed at the gamer community.

Within the BB Consortium, specific items were included. There is a planned purchase option, with special rate conditions.

O Santander has a hotsite with language and aesthetics aimed at this audience. Gamers, in addition to having a digital account and credit card without an annual fee, can have a consortium line for the purchase of the gamer setup.

Santander’s benefits program, Esfera, allows gamers to accumulate points and buy Free Fire coins to use in the game.

O Bradesco, currently, within Bradesco Prime, has a partnership with the Hype Games store. In this limited-time offer, those interested can get a discount on a selection of games.