Biologists save the life of a pregnant turtle that was bitten by a shark in Florida

Earlier this month, biologists and caretakers at the Miami Zoo in Florida were tasked with caring for a pregnant turtle rescued after being bitten by a shark near the shoreline.

Since then, the reptile has been monitored and spends most of its time inside a water tank specially designed for it.

During the rescue, biologists found the mother-to-be with her left fin badly injured, as well as fractures in her hull.

Upon arriving at the Zoo, she still managed to lay more than 100 eggs!

According to the WTVJ broadcaster, the turtle is not at risk of life and is in full recovery. She is 50 years old and weighs 176 kg. Soon, she will be 100% healthy to dedicate herself to her puppies!

In the meantime, the zoo staff named her Baymax.

While under the care of the site, the tortoise has been fed a queen diet, based on liquids, vitamins and foods that include squid and crabs.

She was also medicated with calcium and oxytocin to heal wounds on her paw and hoof faster.

It is expected that by the end of the year Baymax and its dozens of young will be released back into the wild!

“We are hopeful that the vast majority of the eggs will be fertile and will hatch successfully,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The professionals very carefully forwarded the eggs to Miami-Dade County Parks Sea Turtle Conservation Program staff, who placed them in an artificial nest for hatching while the turtle recovers.

Likewise, the team was happy to have helped the animal. “Thanks to your care at Zoo Miami, she had her best chance at survival and it is hoped that she will overcome these challenges and return to the wild soon!” the zoo added.

On May 22nd, Zoo Miami received a call from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), that a large… Posted by Zoo Miami on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Photos: Playback / Facebook: @zoomiami

