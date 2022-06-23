Brad Pitt says he spent a year treasure hunting on property in France, and reveals the outcome: “I became obsessed”

You can’t be lucky enough to be born Brad Pitt and still find gold in the backyard in the same life, right? Lol In an interview with GQ released this Wednesday (22), the star caught the attention of netizens by telling the story of a treasure hunt. It all started at the property he owns in Provence, France, called Château Miraval. In fact, this was the place where the star and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, got married in 2014.

Brad said that a few years ago he was approached by a man who told him the place had millions of dollars worth of gold buried in the ground. According to the stranger, the entire treasure would have been placed there in medieval times, supposedly during the Crusades. “I became obsessed. Like for a year, that was all I could think about, just the emotion of it all.”he said.

The actor also commented that he bought radar equipment specifically to hunt for treasure. “Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there are always stories of hiding places with hidden gold”, continued. Unfortunately, the treasure was never found and, according to Brad, the man was just “looking for money for some radar company, an investment opportunity.” “It was a pretty silly ending. It was just an exciting hunt.”he admitted.

In the same interview, the Hollywood star spoke about other more delicate issues, with the end of his career – which may be close – and the challenges of the pandemic period. He also reminisced about the troubled period after the divorce from Angelina Jolie, and the addictions he has faced in life.