Brazil falls again in anti-corruption ranking

Country is 10th in the Anti-Corruption Capacity Index; Uruguay leads the list for the 3rd year in a row

Brazil fell again in the CCC Index (Capacity to Combat Corruption), a survey prepared by the US-based AS/COA (American Society/Council of the Americas) forum and the global risk consulting firm Control Risks. The study considers 15 Latin American countries. Together, they are responsible for 92% of the region’s GDP – understand the methodology at the end of the text.

The country went from 6th in 2021 to 10th in 2022, but is above the regional average, meaning that “Setbacks from the last 3 years” did not fully reverse the “decades of empowerment” institutions, according to the survey. Here’s the full text (5 MB)

Here is the ranking for Latin America:

The 43-page report highlights that the STF (Supreme Federal Court), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the media, frequent targets of criticism by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), remained independent.

However, the document says that the variable that assesses the independence and efficiency of anti-corruption agencies has dropped by almost 19%. Accuses Bolsonaro of trying “consolidate control over bodies that investigate alleged cases of corruption involving their allies”.

It also states that “Independent anti-corruption agencies, such as the Financial Activities Control Council, have suffered budget cuts, limiting their investigative and oversight capacity”.

LATIN AMERICA

Uruguay remains the best performing country in the CCC Index for the 3rd year in a row, followed in 2022 by Costa Rica and Chile. Brazil is ahead of Paraguay, Mexico, Guatemala, Bolivia and Venezuela.

According to the report, countries with higher scores are considered “more likely to see corrupt actors prosecuted and punished”, while those with lower scores would be “more likely to see corrupt actors prosecuted and punished”. “most likely a continuation of impunity”.

METHODOLOGY

The survey is carried out by the AS/COA (American Society/Council of the Americas) forum, dedicated to education and debate on the American continent, and by the global risk consulting firm Control Risk.

The index evaluates and ranks 15 Latin American countries – together they account for 92% of the region’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) – through their effectiveness in fighting corruption.

14 variables are taken into account:

independence and efficiency of the Judiciary;

independence and efficiency of anti-corruption agencies;

access to public information and general government transparency;

independence and resources for prosecutors and investigators;

level of expertise and resources available to combat white-collar crime;

quality of award-winning collaboration instruments;

level of international cooperation in law enforcement;

quality and compliance with campaign finance legislation;

legislative and regulatory processes;

general quality of democracy;

mobilization of civil society against corruption;

improvements in education;

quality of the press and investigative journalism;

digital communication and social networks.

According to the report, the objective of the CCC Index “It is not shaming or pointing fingers at countries, but promoting a policy-based debate that helps governments, civil society and the private sector to identify – through data and a robust methodology – areas of success and shortcomings to be addressed. ”.