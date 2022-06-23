Brazil records 176 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average flat after 12-day high | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (22) 176 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 669,612 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 124. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 0%indicating stability trend in deaths, after 12 consecutive days of discharge.
- Total deaths: 669,612
- Death record in 24 hours: 176
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 124 (14-day variation: 0%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 31,894,505
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 70,285
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 40,677 (14-day variation: +9%)
Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil, each day, in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe and São Paulo had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours. The states of Paraíba and Tocantins did not publish updated data until the closing of this bulletin.
In total, the country registered 70,285 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 31,894,505 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 40,677, a variation of +9% compared to two weeks ago.
Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (10 states and the DF): DF, RN, BA, PI, RO, RJ, MT, ES, AP, MS, PE
- In stability (9 states): SC, AM, AC, AL, MA, SE, PR, GO, RR
- Falling (5 states): SP, PA, MG, RS, CE
- Did not disclose (2 states): PB and TO
Moving averages of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
Covid numbers in Brazil — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1