Brazilian coach says Corinthians fans are the ‘worst’ to face

Coach Abel Braga filled the Corinthians fans with praise. Champion of Libertadores and Club World Cup with Internacional, in addition to winning the Brazilian with Fluminense, the coach pointed out Fiel as the most difficult crowd to face. For him, the fact that Corinthians only speak out against it at the end of the game is the main differentiator.

“Today, Corinthians fans are the worst to play against. They don’t stop singing. The team can be losing or winning, they will only boo and curse when the game is over, but until the game is over, they don’t do that. It’s crazy,” he said on the show. face to faceat the YouTube.

In some of his trips to Itaquera, Abel Braga was able to witness facts such as Corinthians’ 3-1 victory over Fluminense, in 2017, which assured the Parque São Jorge club its seventh Brazilian Championship.

Abel has been to Neo Química Arena on four occasions since the stadium’s opening. The first was for Internacional, in 2014, when he saw Timão win 2-1, the first white and white triumph in the new home.

The last time was in 2019, when the coach was trying to save Cruzeiro from relegation. In a rare moment of that second round, they got a 2-1 victory over the team led by Fábio Carille.

