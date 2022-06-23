Brazilian fintech announces layoff of 20% of employees

Check out the reasons for the decision to terminate several employees.

Reviewing the company’s operations, Ebanx announced the layoff of 20% of the employees. The Brazilian payment solutions fintech, which had a staff of 1,700 employees, laid off 340 workers.

The shutdowns are part of a restructuring plan, as some internal projects are being discontinued. Fintech points out that the decision was made based on the current scenario of the technology market, which is deeply and rapidly impacted by the macroeconomic environment.

Recently, other companies have also reacted to the current macroeconomic scenario, with spending cuts and employee layoffs at cryptocurrency exchanges. Unlike these companies, Nubank does not see the need to carry out any type of dismissal, according to David Vélez, CEO of fintech.

Ebanx employees will receive special benefits package

According to Ebanx, employees who have been laid off will receive a special benefits package. The company explained that employees will earn termination values, additional amounts, expansion of the health plan and the work computer.

Headquartered in Curitiba (PR), Ebanx is considered a “unicorn” for being a startup worth US$ 1 billion. It is worth remembering that the company was the first brand in the southern region of Brazil to earn this nomenclature and has already received investments of US$ 400 million from Advent International.

Startups have reduced headcount due to market uncertainties

Recently, at least 10 startups have reduced their staff. Many of these companies have even grown a lot in recent months, especially at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when investors made large amounts available.

Quinto Andar, Facily, Loft, Mercado Bitcoin and other companies announced layoffs of hundreds of employees from various sectors. Among the reasons for the dismissals, companies point to the decrease in international investments, due to high inflation in the world.

Faced with the recent layoffs, employees of other institutions are concerned, since the period of uncertainty in the financial market has caused impacts all over the world.

