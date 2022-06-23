Brazilians are almost a third of foreigners in Portugal | World

Abhishek Pratap 18 hours ago News Comments Off on Brazilians are almost a third of foreigners in Portugal | World 1 Views

According to the document, the foreign population residing in Portugal totaled 698,887 citizens last year – the highest number recorded since the beginning of the historical series in 1976. “In 2021, therefore, for the sixth consecutive year, there was an increase in the population foreign resident, with an increase of 5.6% compared to 2020”, highlights the report.

Despite the maintenance of the upward trend, the report pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in the increase in Portugal’s foreign population compared to 2020.

The document states that the main reasons for granting new residence permits in the country were professional activity, family reunification and study.

After Brazil, UK citizens were the second largest foreign community in Portugal (41,932), followed by Cape Verde (34,093), Italy (30,819), India (30,251), Romania (28,911), Ukraine (27,195), France (26,719), Angola (25,802) and China (22,782). The report highlights the increase in the Indian community, which has climbed four spots to now occupy fifth place.

The document also showed that the immigrant population in Portugal resides mainly on the coast, with 68% of foreigners registered in the districts of Lisbon, Faro and Setúbal.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

4 Months of War in Ukraine: see key moments, from Russian invasion to EU membership | World

See the main events since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which completes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved