Brazilians are buying more cryptocurrencies, even in a bad phase

Experts warn about the risk for small investors to bet so much on cryptocurrencies. Know more.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

Although it is going through a very bad moment, cryptocurrencies continue to grow in Brazil. In April 2021, 13% of investors in Brazil were betting on this type of asset, according to the Gorila platform. In April 2022, the share grew to 18% of investors.

However, there is another interesting fact: among cryptocurrency investors with less money (which represent the majority), digital currencies occupy a large part of wallets. Who has up to R$ 20 thousand in investments, leaves an average of 31% invested in them.

On the other hand, the strategy of large investors is the opposite: those who have between R$20 and R$49,000 in invested equity, leave an average of 21% in cryptocurrencies. And those who have from R$ 50 thousand to R$ 299 thousand, leave 17%. And those who have over R$300,000, leave an average of 4% of their wallet in digital currencies.

Risk of investing in cryptocurrencies

In short, experts warn about the risk for small investors to bet so much on cryptocurrencies. They even recommend that this type of asset make up a maximum of 10% of all invested assets.

The reason for this is that cryptocurrencies are very volatile. Just as they can increase in value by 50% in a short period of time, they can lose 50% in value afterwards.

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

Bitcoin, for example, reached a record high of US$60,000 between September and November 2021. However, it melted in the following months, when it was quoted below US$30,000.

In addition, many investors do not have a deep understanding of cryptocurrencies. Digital currencies are a disruptive technology that occupies more and more space in our lives. However, they have a complex operation, even for those who have invested in them for years.

To avoid these risks, experts recommend starting with only 2% of your portfolio invested in cryptocurrencies. Then you can increase it to 4%. Only later, with a lot of study, is it possible to reach the limit of 10% of the wallet in digital currencies.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Andrzej Rostek / Shutterstock.com