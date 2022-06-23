Brics considering creation of basket-based reserve currency with foreign exchange, says Putin

In a virtual speech during the BRICS Business Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the bloc, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is studying the creation of an international reserve currency based on a basket. with the group’s currencies.

The Russian leader did not provide additional details about the proposal, which comes amid efforts by Western powers to block Moscow from the global financial system in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

Putin stressed that the Russian Financial Messaging System (SPFS) is open to BRICS banks.

Created by the Bank of Russia, the network acts as an alternative to Swift, from which the country was excluded. “Together with BRICS partners, we are developing credible alternative mechanisms for international offsets,” he said.

The Russian president also highlighted that the Kremlin is taking steps to mitigate the negative effects of Western sanctions and strengthen trade relations with allies.

“Our macroeconomic policy shows its effectiveness in practice”, he argued, who said that the situation in the industry is already beginning to be “stabilised”.

Putin also recalled that Russian technology companies have expanded operations in India and South Africa, while the country’s satellites allow television broadcasts to up to 40 million Brazilians.

The Kremlin chief claimed that companies in emerging countries have to deal with a challenging scenario, caused by the alleged refusal of the West to adhere to the basic principles of market economy, free trade and inviolability of private property. “They are, in fact, following an irresponsible macroeconomic course, including launching the ‘printer’ – uncontrolled issuance and accumulation of unsecured debt,” he criticized.

