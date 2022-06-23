Bruno Mndez says goodbye to Internacional before returning to Corinthians

Defender Bruno Méndez, who had already had his contract officially terminated, said goodbye to Internacional this Wednesday. On loan to the Rio Grande do Sul club since last year, he returns to Corinthians after a disagreement between the boards in an attempt to definitively hire the team from Porto Alegre.

“It was a great pleasure to wear this huge shirt. I thank my colleagues, employees and fans for their usual support. I always tried to do my best for the club. I will take with me beautiful moments, learning and friends for life. See you soon and thank you colorada family”, said the Uruguayan in his Instagram.

Bruno Méndez had a contract with Internacional until the turn of the month, but his contract was terminated when the Rio Grande do Sul club gave up on negotiations to keep him permanently. The Uruguayan’s return to Timão, it is worth remembering, had already been anticipated by Alessandro Barcellos, president of Internacional.

Now, for Bruno Méndez to be able to play for Corinthians again, it remains for his return to Timão to be published in the IDB. Thus, after all the bureaucratic procedures have been completed, he must be registered by coach Vítor Pereira in the Copa Libertadores.

At Corinthians, Méndez arrives to dispute a position in a sector with an open title. The coaching staff’s options are João Victor, Gil, Robson Bambu and Raul Gustavo, in addition to Robert Renan, still old enough to defend the U-20.

The Uruguayan defender returns to Corinthians after 58 games for Internacional, six of them in this edition of the Brasileiro, the limit number for a player to be able to defend two clubs in the same championship. For Timão, he played 44 matches between 2019 and 2021 and scored one goal.

