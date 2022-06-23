Bruno Pereira would have shot 5 times after being shot in the Amazon

The superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, Eduardo Fontes, said, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha this Tuesday (21/6), that investigations into the deaths of Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips indicate that the Brazilian indigenist reached fire five shots after being shot for the first time. Both disappeared on June 5 and, 11 days later, the bodies were found in the Vale do Javari region.

The information is contained in testimonies of the suspects of the crime collected by the PF. According to the superintendent, the weapon that Bruno would have used was lost in the river. After being shot for the second time, the indigenist would have lost control of the speedboat they were on, and Bruno’s pistol would have fallen into the water and was not found. He had a gun.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) On June 5, 2022, journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira traveled together so that Dom could conduct interviews for the book he was writing about preserving the Amazon.Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images ****Indigenist-Bruno-Araújo Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips That day, they were seen for the last time in the São Rafael riverside community, in the morning, and left towards the municipality of Atalaia do Norte, following the Itaquaí River.Personal archive ****Bruno-Araújo-e-Dom-Phillips-disappeared on AM However, along the way, the two disappeared. The indigenous surveillance teams of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja) carried out the first searches, without results.Disclosure *****Photo-team-exercise-helping-in-the-search-for-dom-and-bruno The following day, Univaja issued a statement officially informing the disappearance of the men. Then, teams from the Navy, Federal Police, Federal Public Ministry and the Army were mobilized and began a search operation. Reproduction / Social networks ****Photo-amarildo-da-costa-oliveira-assassino-de-dom-e-bruno On May 8, the task force arrested the first suspect in the disappearance: Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as Pelado. Traces of blood were found on Amarildo’s speedboat after expertise by the Federal Police Personal archive *****Photo-team-of-the-army-acting-in-the-search-for-dom-and-bruno On June 12, a week later, backpacks with Dom and Bruno’s personal belongings were found. Not long after, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos”, Pelado’s brother, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the crime.Reproduction / Social networks *****Photo-people-asking-justice-for-dom-and-bruno On June 15, Pelado told the Federal Police that the pursuit of the speedboat Bruno and Dom were on lasted about 5 minutes. Jeferson Lima, another person involved in the crime, reportedly shot the indigenist, who retaliatedPhoto by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images ****Picture-place-where-dom-and-bruno-were-murdered Bruno, however, was hit and lost control of the vessel, which entered the woods. After that, Pelado and Jefferson would have gone to the speedboat and executed the two Material provided to Metropolis ****Dom-Phillips-British-journalist The suspects then allegedly removed the victims’ personal belongings from the boat they were on and sank it. Then they burned the bodies of Dom and BrunoSocial networks/playback ****Picture-place-where-journalist-and-indigenist-were-killed The attempt at concealment, however, would not have worked. Jeferson and Amarildo returned the next day, dismembered the bodies and buried them in a dug hole. The distance between the place where the belongings were hidden and where the bodies were buried is 3.1 kmDisclosure / Federal Police ****Picture-boat-with-army-team After reconstructing the case with Amarildo, the task force announces that it has found “human remnants” that would later be confirmed as the bodies of Dom and Bruno.Reproduction / Social networks *****Photo-pms-taking-coffin-of-dom-bruno On June 16, the bodies arrived in Brasília for forensic examination and identity confirmation. Two days later, the police arrested Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha.Igo Estrela / Metropolis ****photo-search-amazon On June 19, the police said they had identified five other suspects who had been involved in hiding the bodies. According to the PF, “the executioners acted alone, with no mastermind or criminal organization behind the crime”Reproduction/Twitter/@andersongtorres *****Photo-movement-asking-justice-for-bruno-e-dom The medical-legal examination indicated that the death of Bishop Phillips was caused by thoracoabdominal trauma caused by a firearm with typical hunting ammunition.Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images *****Photo-bruno-pereira-indigenist According to the experts, Bruno Pereira’s death was caused by thoracoabdominal and cranial trauma caused by firearm shots with typical hunting ammunition, “which caused injuries to the chest/abdomen (2 shots) and face/skull (1 shot)”Funai/Disclosure *****Photo-indigenist-bruno-pereira-and-wife Bruno was considered one of Funai’s most experienced indigenists. He has dedicated his career to protecting indigenous peoples. Born in Recife, he was 41 years old. He leaves a wife and three childrenreproduction *****Journalist-English-Don Phillips Dom Phillips, 57, was a contributor to the British newspaper The Guardian. He moved to Brazil in 2007 and lived in Salvador with his wifeTwitter/Play 0

Dom and Bruno were killed by hunting weapons, according to the forensics. These weapons would also have been discarded in the river. Three suspects in the crime are arrested: Amarildo Oliveira, who admitted to being the author of the shooting; Jefferson da Silva Lima, also a self-confessed murderer; and Oseney Oliveira, Amarildo’s brother, who denies involvement in the murders.

Another five names have been identified and are accused of helping to hide the bodies.

Bruno received two shots in the abdomen and one in the head. Dom was also shot in the chest. The bodies are expected to be released later this week.

Here is the chronology of the events since the disappearance of the duo:

June 5 (Sunday): Dom and Bruno traveled together so the journalist could conduct interviews for a book he was writing about preserving the Amazon. They were last seen in the riverside community of São Rafael, in the morning, and left towards the municipality of Atalaia do Norte. The journey along the Itaquaí River would take about two hours. On the same day, the indigenous surveillance teams of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja) carried out the first searches, without results.

June 6 (Monday): Univaja issues an official statement reporting the disappearance. The operation begins to be assembled with teams from the Navy, Federal Police, Federal Public Ministry and Army.

June 8 (Wednesday): The task force arrests the first suspect of involvement in the crime, the “Pelado”.

June 12 (Sunday): A week after the disappearance, backpacks with the victims’ personal belongings were found. The police had also found traces of blood on Pelado’s boat.

June 14 (Tuesday): Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos” and Amarildo’s brother, is the second arrested on suspicion of also being involved in the disappearance.

June 15 (Wednesday): After reconstructing the case with Amarildo, the task force announced that it had found “human remains” that would later be confirmed as the bodies of Dom and Bruno.

June 16 (Thursday): bodies arrive in Brasília for expertise and identity confirmation.

June 18 (Saturday): Police arrest third suspect, Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha. PF states that “the executioners acted alone, with no mastermind or criminal organization behind the crime”.

June 19 (Sunday): Police say they have identified five other suspects who would have been involved in hiding the bodies.

